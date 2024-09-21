Paris Hilton Says She Wants to Work With Lindsay Lohan Despite Past Feud

In the wake of her latest album release, singer and reality television star Paris Hilton is not ruling out the possibility of reuniting with an old friend-turned-foe for a musical collaboration.

In a recent interview with Vulture , published Friday, Sept. 20, Hilton opened up about her future music projects, revealing that she would love to do a "remix" with Lohan.

For the uninitiated, in the early-to-mid aughts the pair experienced an infamous falling out, turning the party-going friends into nefarious foes.

But that's all behind the pair now, especially now that they're well-established moms, and Hilton is proving that bygones are certainly bygones.

“I’m actually putting a remix album together right now. A remix with her would be so iconic. I love Lindsay,” Hilton told the publication at the time. “Her album was sick.”

Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hilton went on to say that she's a big fan of Lohan's 2004 song "Rumors."

“I love ‘Rumors,'" she said. "That song is so good.”

In 2022, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hilton confirmed that the animosity between the two former friends was behind them.

"I just feel that we’re grown-ups now,” Hilton explained. “We’re not, like, in high school. I think it was very immature and now everything is all good.”

Hilton is busy promoting her new album, Infinite Icon, released 18 years after her debut album, aptly named Paris. The socialite credits another famous friend, Miley Cyrus, for inspiring her to step back into the musical spotlight.

"When Miley asked me to come on New Year's Eve to surprise everyone and sing 'Stars Are Blind' with her and Sia, so magical being on stage and feeling those pop star vibes," she explained in an exclusive interview with People, going on to say that what Sia said to her after their performance solidified her desire to create another pop album.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"She looked at me and said, 'You were incredible last night. You were born to be a pop star. Why have you not released another album?'" Sia told Hilton, who went so far as to offer to make another album with the reality television star. "I was like, 'Hell yes.'"

Hilton went on to say that she's "just so grateful that I said yes to Miley that night to do 'Stars Are Blind' because that really just started me on this whole journey to do this second album.

"I couldn't be prouder of how it all turned out," she added.