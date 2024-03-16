Paris Hilton Officially Endorses Low-Rise Jeans and Their Comeback

Fashion icon Paris Hilton has weighed-in on the controversial low-rise jeans fashion trend.



In an Instagram post featuring a number of photos featuring the reality star wearing low-rise jeans throughout the years, Hilton endorsed the late-90s and early aughts trend, going so far as to say that she thinks it should become popular again.

"Hot Take," Hilton captioned the post, along with a fire emoji. "Low rise jeans should make a comeback."

The carousel of photographs included snapshots of Hilton posing in low-rise jeans, including a photo of the influencer posing alongside her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild in a Dior top.



Comedian Nikki Glaser weighed in on Hilton's "hot take," writing in the comments: "Yes but only for you!"

In addition to stirring the fashion world pot with her controversial jean hot takes, Hilton has been giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her life as a mom of two.



In February, the model shared photos and videos of her birthday weekend, including a video of herself holding her son, Phoenix, while flying on a private jet and posing near a stack of birthday cupcakes.



Hilton also included videos of herself dressed for the ski slopes as she made funny faces and voices to both her son Phoenix and daughter London. Hilton welcomed both children via surrogate and alongside her husband, Carter Reum.

In the trailer for the second season of her reality show,Paris in Love, Hilton opened up about keeping the fact that she was going to be a mom a secret from the public.

“I’ve given my whole life to everyone for so long,” she said at the time. “It’s just been really important to me to keep this a secret. … It’s just the first time that something is just mine.”



And in a previous interview with SheKnows, Hilton discussed being a mom of two and her hopes for her growing family.

“I want them to be best friends and for Phoenix to watch out for his little sister,” she told. the publication. “That’s why I wanted to have a boy first, because I feel like so many bad things wouldn’t have happened to me when I was a teenager if I had a big brother to watch out for me.

“I am loving being in my mom era. It’s my favorite era yet,” she added. “I just feel like my life feels so complete.”