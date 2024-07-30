Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Taken to Hospital After E-Bike Crash
The 20-year-old reportedly suffered a head injury and hip pain.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, was involved in a traffic accident on July 29, TMZ reported. The 20-year-old was reportedly riding an electric bike when he crashed into the back of a car in Los Angeles, according to the publication.
Law enforcement sources confirmed news of the accident to TMZ, who reported, "[A]s he approached a red light, he rammed into the back of a car stopped at the intersection." The accident reportedly happened during rush hour on Los Feliz Boulevard.
Pax was treated by paramedics at the scene, which was also attended by police officers. Witnesses told TMZ that Pax was "experiencing hip pain, and had apparently suffered a head injury," having not been wearing a helmet when the accident occurred. As a result, Pax was reportedly taken to a hospital in Los Angeles to be treated.
According to TMZ, it was essential Pax got checked out at the hospital as "medics feared he suffered a minor brain bleed in the wreck." Luckily, that doesn't seem to have been the case, with the publication reporting Pax is in stable condition and won't need an extended stay in hospital.
Pax's accident comes after a tumultuous time in his parents' lives, as Jolie and Pitt's divorce battle continues to drag on. Earlier this month, Jolie's lawyer released a statement, which read (via E! News), "While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."
Despite the drawn out legal proceedings, the Maleficent star appears to be in good spirits. "Angie seems very happy and content with her life," a source told People in July 2024. "She's focused on her kids and work. She's involved in projects that she truly cares and feels passionate about." Hopefully Jolie's son Pax will make a speedy recover following his accident.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
