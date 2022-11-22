Romance was in the air at the GQ Man of the Year Awards in London last week, apparently.
Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor reportedly became close at the ceremony's after-party, at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel.
"Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction," a source told The Sun.
"They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common.
"But this is certainly no one-off encounter. After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple."
OK, so it's been a week, so maybe let's not jump to any conclusions, but it does sound like this insider is pretty convinced that the two actors are an item.
Dynevor, who rose to fame following her portrayal of Daphne Bridgerton on Netflix' hit show, Bridgerton, previously dated Pete Davidson, who himself has recently been linked to supermodel Emily Ratajkowski. Dynevor and Davidson dated for a few months and broke up in August 2021. Although a source said they "had a great time together," they explained that "the distance put a strain on the relationship and it made it hard to maintain."
Dynevor is British and U.K.-based, while Davidson lives in the U.S. Thankfully, Garfield is also British, so hopefully the distance won't be so much of an issue if this alleged relationship is to progress.
Garfield, as for him, broke up with his ex of eight months, Alyssa Miller, in April 2022, as The Sun reports. He has previously been linked to the likes of Emma Stone and Rita Ora.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
King Charles Was "Not Thrilled at All" That Anne and Edward Invited Prince Andrew to a Recent Gathering, Apparently
Tensions are running high.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Miley Cyrus and Mom Tish Posed for a Twinning Pic, And I Honestly Can't Tell Them Apart
I'm not exaggerating, for once.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Three Founders on their Origin Stories, Fundraising, and Their Decision to Sell
Panelists at Marie Claire's 2022 Power Trip summit got real about the ups and downs of starting a company.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Megan Fox Texted Her Stylist That She "Cut a Hole" in Her Outfit to "Have Sex" With Machine Gun Kelly
Girlie, what?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Had the Most Instragrammable 25th Birthday Party
The Weeknd didn't make it though.
By Alyssa Bailey