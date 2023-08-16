Pink Reacts to Finding Out She Was the First Female Headliner in a Wisconsin Stadium

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pink is a very impressive and accomplished artist, but it seems even she sometimes deals with imposter syndrome—like she did recently when she found out that she was the first ever female artist to headline a stadium in the entire state of Wisconsin.

Taking to Instagram to share the experience with her fans, the singer posted a photo of herself on the stage of the American Family Field in Milwaukee pre-concert.

"Milwaukee. Sound check," she captioned the picture.

"I was just told that I am the very first female to ever headline a stadium in Wisconsin, and that we broke the attendance record.

"Sometimes I don’t know why they are looking at me when they tell me these things. I feel like saying… 'me?? Are you sure??' Here’s what I have to say about all of this. I’ll try to keep it short."

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) A photo posted by on

She then went on to thank her fans for their love and loyalty over the years and throughout her current tour.

"I am a little fiery ball of gratitude catapulting around the world trying to spread love and truth and the courage to feel everything we can feel. I am full to the brim with real love for you all," she wrote.

"I look at your faces and I see smiles and tears and wrinkles and laughter and real pain. And we get to share all of that together.

"And we have history, too. We’ve been doing this together for a while now.

"It means the world to me. It is never lost on me. We aren’t the cool kids, Thank God. We’re just gritty, magnificent humans, doing our best.

"Thank you for letting me in."

This has certainly been an eventful tour for Pink so far, with her good friend Gwen Stefani opening for her on certain dates, and with someone's ashes being thrown at her in a baggy during a performance in London. More on this disturbing trend over here.

Anyway, congratulations to Pink on this new accomplishment!