Pink Isn't Interested in Replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol,' Says "I Like My Day Job"

Singer Katy Perry and Singer Pink arrive at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
Pink will just give you a reason why she's not replacing Katy Perry as a judge on American Idol anytime soon.

The "Trustfall" singer isn't interested in taking on Perry's newly vacant spot alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, she told Entertainment Tonight at an event in Los Angeles on Monday.

"I don't like hurting people's feelings," Pink explained, and honestly—she's so me. She added that she's "not set up" to give criticism to aspiring musicians.

But Pink isn't opposed to the concept of Idol; she said she likes the idea of helping young singers reach their full potential, but the show is kind of just not for her. "I like my day job," she said simply, and like, fair.

The popstar has been a successful recording artist since the early 2000s, and she's not showing signs of slowing down. Her latest album, titled Trustfall, came out in 2023 and reached number one on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. The record gave us a series of bangers, including the song "Trustfall."

Touring is a big part of Pink's career too, with the singer going back on the road for a few months starting in June.

Perry announced in February that she's stepping down from Idol after seven seasons.

Speaking to ET in April, the "Firework" singer said, "I'm just trying to make space for other things. It's not like me ending this show means I'm going to go retire on an island, even though that would be fabulous. I'm gonna go to work."

Though Perry wouldn't say what exactly she's working on, she's been teasing new music on Instagram for weeks. For example, on May 6, she skipped the Met Gala to spend time in the studio instead. Can't wait.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

