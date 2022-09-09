President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden React to the Queen’s Death

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, and tributes are pouring in from around the globe. Celebrities including Mick Jagger, Elton John and Naomi Campbell have expressed their sadness, as have many world leaders such as British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

We now have a statement from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who were able to meet with the Queen in June 2021, just over a year before the monarch’s passing.

The Bidens’ moving words began, "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era."

As we prepare to adjust to a post-Elizabethan world, the President and First Lady captured the feelings of millions of people. "In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," they continued.

Speaking of the relationship they had with Elizabeth, the Bidens wrote, "We first met the Queen in 1982, traveling to the UK as part of a Senate delegation. And we were honored that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom."

They further wrote of the Queen’s long-standing relationship with the United States, especially "during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that 'Grief is the price we pay for love.'"

The Queen was known for providing comfort to the people with her words throughout her reign, with one of the most famous examples being the speech she made days after Princess Diana’s tragic death in 1997.