Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Will Appear in a Horse-Drawn Carriage for the Queen's Jubilee

Although the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are planned for June 2-5, the United Kingdom won't let that stop it from celebrating weeks in advance.
The Royal Windsor Horse Show—which, granted, is actually an annual event—will mark the Jubilee from May 12-15 with a special recreation of British royal history from Elizabeth I through to Elizabeth II, titled "Gallop Through History."
Dame Helen Mirren (makes sense) and Tom Cruise (makes wayyy less sense) will be part of the cast for the show, but it's another piece of news that has caused royal fans everywhere to rejoice: Ten of the Queen's great-grandchildren will appear in a horse-drawn carriage during the event, according to Town & Country.
These include Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cambridge, as well as Savannah and Isla Phillips (daughters of Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son), Mia, Lena, and Lucas Tindall (children of Zara Tindall née Phillips), August Brooksbank (son of Princess Eugenie), and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi (daughter of Princess Beatrice).
While we now know for sure that Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor will be making the trip to their dad's home country for the Jubilee, it doesn't sound like they'll be included in this particular event. That said, Hello! reports that they may well be included in the Trooping the Colour event on June 2.
As for the Horse Show, it "incorporates entertainment for international and national military, equestrian and dance displays," the Platinum Jubilee website explains. Performers from France, Azerbaijan, Norway, Switzerland and more will take part.
The Telegraph also reports that Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, the Queen's youngest granddaughter, will drive Prince Philip's carriage as an homage to him.
And before you ask, of course the monarch herself will be in attendance—just like she has been every single year since it started in 1943.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
