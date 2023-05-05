The Coronation Marks the Start of a New, Pressure-Filled Chapter for Prince George, Psychiatrist Says

On May 6, for the first time in his nine years, Prince George will have a very official royal role at his grandfather King Charles' historic Coronation.

The young royal, who is second in line to the throne, will serve as one of Charles' four Pages of Honour during the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

George's parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, were reportedly a little reluctant to let their eldest hold such a public responsibility at his age, but eventually decided to let him participate in his grandpa's big day.

This way, the little boy will have a direct peek into what his own Coronation will look like when that time comes. He may also start to truly understand the sheer magnitude of the role he'll one day take up, and according to psychology experts, it may start to feel like a lot for him.

"It starts now—from the focus on him during the live Coronation to a lifetime of being in the public eye in a role with rich historical connotations, expectations, and gravitas," child and adolescent senior consultant developmental psychiatrist Dr. Ramya Mohan, who has not treated Prince George, told Express.

"Needing to adapt in every aspect of his life in parallel with the pressure of being in the public eye in a more evident, scrutinized manner can feel like a tough tightrope walk on his own, despite access to the considerable, planned support and guidance one can expect."

Thankfully, according to Dr. Mohan, George has quite a lot of support around him to help him deal with some of the big emotions that might arise as he grows up as a future monarch.

It's also worth noting that his mother the Princess of Wales does a lot of work around early childhood development, and as such is probably in a great position to help her son feel secure in his destiny.