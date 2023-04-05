We Finally Know Prince George's Role for King Charles' Coronation

Although decisions about Prince George's role in King Charles III's upcoming coronation apparently weren't the easiest to make, we finally know what the nine-year-old will be doing as part of his grandfather's big day.

Hello! reports that the Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest son will be one of the King's four Pages of Honour alongside Royal Family friends' kids Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay, and Ralph Tollemache.

According to the publication, these pages are tasked with carrying the King's long trains as he makes his way through Westminster Abbey. Hello! also notes that George has previously served a similar (though less prominent) role as a pageboy in the weddings of his relatives Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie.

This comes a few weeks after reports emerged that Prince William and Princess Kate weren't thrilled about the prospect of their young son being so visibly involved in the coronation. "I’ve heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role,” royal author Tom Quinn previously told Express. "I’ve heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him."

However, it seems like the royal entourage is now convinced that George will do a wonderful job in his role. "Even though he is only nine years old, George is very mature—and he already has a deep understanding of the roles of his grandfather and father, as well as his future role," a source told Express.

Another insider added, "The King is very keen to show those in the line of succession, his natural heirs, at the center of his coronation.

"By giving him this task it is a wonderful sign of the future being laid out by the King."

Yay George!