We Finally Know Prince George's Role for King Charles' Coronation

Although decisions about Prince George's role in King Charles III's upcoming coronation apparently weren't the easiest to make, we finally know what the nine-year-old will be doing as part of his grandfather's big day.
Hello! reports that the Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest son will be one of the King's four Pages of Honour alongside Royal Family friends' kids Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay, and Ralph Tollemache.
According to the publication, these pages are tasked with carrying the King's long trains as he makes his way through Westminster Abbey. Hello! also notes that George has previously served a similar (though less prominent) role as a pageboy in the weddings of his relatives Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie.
This comes a few weeks after reports emerged that Prince William and Princess Kate weren't thrilled about the prospect of their young son being so visibly involved in the coronation. "I’ve heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role,” royal author Tom Quinn previously told Express. "I’ve heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him."
However, it seems like the royal entourage is now convinced that George will do a wonderful job in his role. "Even though he is only nine years old, George is very mature—and he already has a deep understanding of the roles of his grandfather and father, as well as his future role," a source told Express.
Another insider added, "The King is very keen to show those in the line of succession, his natural heirs, at the center of his coronation.
"By giving him this task it is a wonderful sign of the future being laid out by the King."
Yay George!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The 'Barbie' Movie Poster Is Already This Year's Most Iconic Meme
Your daily dose of internet comedy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
‘She Pivots’ With Brooke Shields
The Hollywood legend has long been in the spotlight. But it’s her personal growth behind-the-scenes, that is some of her best work.
By Emily Tisch Sussman
-
For the First Time Ever, 'Love Is Blind' Is Airing a Live Reunion Special
Brace yourself.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Princess Kate Gives Kids the "Gift" of Her "Undivided Attention," Body Language Expert Says
She's great with kids.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Showed His Love for Meghan Markle With This "Subtle Fashion Tribute" on U.K. Visit, Style Expert Claims
Cute!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Is Being Recognized With an Award for "Incredible Leadership" in Gender Equity
The duchess' friend Gloria Steinem will present her with the award.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
So, Where Did Prince Harry Stay in the U.K.?
He was recently evicted from Frogmore Cottage.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sarah Ferguson (AKA Fergie) and Singer Fergie Had the Most Amazing Conversation Over the Black Eyed Peas Star's 2006 Album
LOL!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Don't Show Up to the Coronation, It Would Be a "Fatal, Irreversible Blow" for the Royal Rift: Expert
That sounds about right.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Has "Torpedoed" Any "Remaining Bridges" With King Charles With Court Witness Statement, Source Says
Dramatic, much??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Once Said The Queen Mother Wanted Party Invites When He Went Off to College
HAHAHA.
By Iris Goldsztajn