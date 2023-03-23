Royal Photographer Says Prince George Is "Like William," Prince Louis Is "Like Harry"

People are always staring at me and saying, "Gosh, you remind me of your dad." This is pretty much a universal experience: We all love to make those those family connections, and that applies to the Royal Family as well.
For example, people have often remarked on how much Princess Charlotte looks like Queen Elizabeth. Just recently, royal fans observed that King Charles as a baby looked quite a bit like Prince Harry.
A longtime royal photographer has just shared which members of the Royal Family remind him of others, and I'm not gonna lie, I see it.
"George is like William because William was very shy. Louis is like Harry… I don't know if you saw him at the Jubilee, but he was the star of the show," Arthur Edwards told People recently.
It's true: The Duke of Sussex was often seen as the "cheeky" one growing up, while William was the more serious one—that dynamic does seem to hold true with George and Louis.
Edwards, who is 82, has been photographing royals for an impressive 45 years, so he's obviously had a chance or two to learn about what they're all like IRL.
The photographer also shared how he manages to get the beautiful photos he does, especially when it involves young children.
"The trick is be patient," he said.
"You've got to be patient because they do something and you just got to make sure you capture it. With the Queen, it was the same. You knew that you'd get a smile eventually, but you had to be patient."
Edwards also had a kind word to say about the Princess of Wales' photography skills, which she often uses to capture sweet moments in her family life.
"Kate's a really excellent photographer," he said. "She's taken some great pictures of her children, and she shares them with us, which is nice."
What a sweet man!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
