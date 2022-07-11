Prince George Got to Hold Novak Djokovic's Trophy While the Champion Chatted With the Cambridges

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge attend The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)
Prince George, himself a keen tennis player, got to attend the Wimbledon tennis final as a special "treat" this past weekend.

The young prince, 8, must have been delighted that his favorite, Novak Djokovic, took home the win against Australian Nick Kyrgios. But he must have been even more delighted when he got to actually hold Djokovic's trophy.

In a video clip published by Express, the Serbian tennis champion shakes Prince William's hand, then George's, before chatting to the little boy for a while. George can then be seen giving Djokovic two thumbs up in congratulation.

Then, Djokovic hands George his trophy to hold, and the boy grabs it by the handles and inspects it all over, while Kate Middleton looks on and points things out to her eldest son.

After he's held the trophy for a while, George appears to have had enough (I mean, he's only small, this thing is probably heavy???) and hands it to his mom, who waits for Djokovic to notice before handing it back to him.

Of course, it wasn't the first time that day that the Duchess of Cambridge had held the trophy, since she was the one to present it to Djokovic on the court. She is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where Wimbledon is held each year, which is why she was granted that honor.

The duke and duchess took to Instagram to congratulate the champion again. "Another year, another incredible tournament here @wimbledon," they wrote. "Congratulations to @djokernole on becoming Men’s singles Champion again today and to all the players who participated over the past two weeks. Last but not least, to the staff, team and community who make this special event happen."

