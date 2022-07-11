Prince George Got to Hold Novak Djokovic's Trophy While the Champion Chatted With the Cambridges
He must have been so happy!
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince George, himself a keen tennis player, got to attend the Wimbledon tennis final as a special "treat" this past weekend.
The young prince, 8, must have been delighted that his favorite, Novak Djokovic, took home the win against Australian Nick Kyrgios. But he must have been even more delighted when he got to actually hold Djokovic's trophy.
In a video clip published by Express, the Serbian tennis champion shakes Prince William's hand, then George's, before chatting to the little boy for a while. George can then be seen giving Djokovic two thumbs up in congratulation.
Then, Djokovic hands George his trophy to hold, and the boy grabs it by the handles and inspects it all over, while Kate Middleton looks on and points things out to her eldest son.
After he's held the trophy for a while, George appears to have had enough (I mean, he's only small, this thing is probably heavy???) and hands it to his mom, who waits for Djokovic to notice before handing it back to him.
Of course, it wasn't the first time that day that the Duchess of Cambridge had held the trophy, since she was the one to present it to Djokovic on the court. She is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where Wimbledon is held each year, which is why she was granted that honor.
The duke and duchess took to Instagram to congratulate the champion again. "Another year, another incredible tournament here @wimbledon," they wrote. "Congratulations to @djokernole on becoming Men’s singles Champion again today and to all the players who participated over the past two weeks. Last but not least, to the staff, team and community who make this special event happen."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kate Middleton Said Wimbledon Was "George's Treat" When Asked Why Charlotte and Louis Didn't Come Along to the Tennis Tournament
Prince Louis isn't allowed to attend yet, per the rules.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Once Had a ‘Major’ Violation of Royal Protocol at Wimbledon
The horror!
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Prince Harry’s Bombshell Memoir Has Apparently Been Delayed
Well, the royal family is probably relieved.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Kate Middleton Said Wimbledon Was "George's Treat" When Asked Why Charlotte and Louis Didn't Come Along to the Tennis Tournament
Prince Louis isn't allowed to attend yet, per the rules.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle "Is Happy Her Name Has Been Cleared" Following Reports of Palace Staff Bullying, Source Says
She always denied having bullied anyone.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Regularly Takes Her Kids to the Trampoline Park Just Like "Any Other Mum," Reportedly
How fun is that?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Claims a First Win in Defamation Case Against 'The Mail on Sunday'
This comes just months after Meghan Markle won a case against the tabloid.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Don't Use Helicopters as Much Now Because the Queen Was "Uncomfortable" With It, Apparently
They were flying from Anmer Hall to Kensington Palace a lot.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Was Filmed Swearing at Wimbledon, Apparently
It's an emotional experience, OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Looked "Like a Young Couple on a First Date" at the Duke's Polo Match: Body Language Expert
:)
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Unseen Fan Photos of the Royals Are Going on Display at Kensington Palace
This is kinda cool.
By Iris Goldsztajn