Prince Harry Has Arrived at the High Court in London to Make His Case Against the 'Daily Mail' Publishers

Prince Harry has unexpectedly arrived at the High Court in London to argue his case against the publishers of the Daily Mail.

Yes, I know, there have been a lot of court cases involving the Sussexes and Associated Newspapers, so here's a quick refresher on the one happening today.

Back in October, it was announced the Duke of Sussex joined Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Sadie Frost, Elizabeth Hurley, and campaigner Doreen Lawrence to take legal action against Associated Newspapers for alleged "abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy."

They're suing for a series of accusations, including the alleged use of phone tapping to find out confidential information.

NEW: The Duke of Sussex has arrived at the High Court for the start of a four-day hearing against Associated Newspapers pic.twitter.com/Pqwzxtd9zOMarch 27, 2023 See more

Even though the publisher has called the allegations "unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims, based on no credible evidence," the duke was photographed on Monday in London looking fairly confident—one photograph shows him looking particularly amused and excited.

One Sussex fan tweeted the picture with the caption, "That feeling when you’re about to take down the daily mail."

Royal reporter and Sussex biographer Omid Scobie tweeted, "As the Duke of Sussex has said himself, bringing positive change to Britain’s media landscape has become his 'life’s work.'"

Author and royal commentator Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu wrote, "Prince Harry is here and serious about taking down Daily Mail for phone hacking. We love to see it"

Monday marks the beginning of what is scheduled to be a four-day trial.

Prince Harry's presence in the U.K. is significant in the aftermath of his and Meghan's eviction from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and the reported threat to their security that visits to Britain represent.

It will be interesting to hear more about where he's staying (my bet is on Frogmore as a guest to his friend and cousin Princess Eugenie) and how he's handling the security issue—especially since this could provide a foreshadowing for the coronation. Let us see!