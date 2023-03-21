The Status of Prince Harry and Meghan's Coronation Invitation Is a Real "Mess," Royal Commentator Says

It's been over two weeks since it was confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been invited to King Charles' coronation, but there's still no word on whether they will make it to the historical event.

Meanwhile, reports have been popping up claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a series of requests for the Royal Family and the coronation organizers, which they allegedly want fulfilled in order to attend.

These reported requests are: for their son Archie's birthday to be marked in some way (he turns four on the day of the coronation), for Archie and Lilibet to be included in the proceedings, to stay with Princess Eugenie at Frogmore, and to be included on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

"It really is a mess, to be honest," commentator Dominique Samuels told Sky News Australia.

"First of all, many people were wondering why the King invited them to the coronation in the first place. Secondly, I'm not surprised they have this list of demands, because it seems the King is really prepared to capitulate to all of them."

Still, Samuels believes there's one point where Charles could easily meet his youngest son and his wife halfway.

"On the bright side, what can happen is a bit of a compromise," she said.

"One of the things they have raised is that they want their children to be invited, they want their children to be included. It will be Archie's birthday, I think, at around the time that the coronation is taking place, so at least maybe we could compromise on including the children."

The balcony, however, is probably a non-starter.

"In terms of them wanting to be on the royal balcony, it's likely that will be reserved for working royals, and they chose to step away so they sort of need to deal with that reality," Samuels said.

The Sussexes were not included on the balcony during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, though it could be different this time around since Harry is Charles' next of kin, and a show of unity could benefit the monarchy's image. Wait and see, people, wait and see.