Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Media Projects Will Aim Harder at the Tabloids Than at the Royal Family, Omid Scobie Claims

While many royal fans are busy commenting on the seemingly dire state of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with other royals, the Sussexes are apparently more concerned with their relationship with the British tabloids, according to royal reporter Omid Scobie.

"While it has long been (inaccurately) reported that a forthcoming Netflix docuseries and memoir will be the source of 'attacks' against Royal Family members, the reality of both projects will actually see their harshest aims taken at the British press," Scobie writes in his latest column for Yahoo! News.

Here, the writer is referring to Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, and the couple's still unconfirmed docuseries.

Perhaps the most compelling piece of evidence for Scobie's argument is Prince Harry's new legal action against the publishers of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday. The Duke of Sussex joined other public figures including Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost in alleging that Associated Newspapers engaged in "abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy" against them.

The publisher has called these accusations "preposterous smears," Scobie reports, as he argues that though Prince Harry knows this legal battle will be difficult, he believes it will be worth it, and would apparently even be willing to take the stand in court himself if need be.

"There is a risk that this, like previous cases, could see retaliative press attacks against him and his family… but he sees a bigger cause here, one he hopes can bring positive change to the media landscape," a source told Scobie.

Harry has long been engaged in a fight with the tabloids: In his younger years, it took the form of scuffling with paparazzi outside nightclubs; now, he's simply resorting to the official channels instead.