Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Getting an Award for Their Support to Afghan Families

The Archewell executive director will be collecting the award.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Since their departure from the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have concentrated their efforts on philanthropy, namely through their Archewell Foundation.

Now, those efforts are being rewarded in part with the Human First Coalition Partner Organization Award, according to the Daily Mail.

Back in December, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the first official photo featuring baby Lilibet in the form of their family holiday card via the charitable organization, which wrote on Twitter, "We're proud to partner with Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Through a generous contribution this holiday season, they're providing care for families in need in Afghanistan & supporting life-saving efforts we are undertaking daily."

The organization is hosting a cultural celebration of Aghanistan in New York City on Aug. 15, which will raise funds for humanitarian relief in the country.

There, Archewell executive director James Holt will collect the award on the Sussexes' behalf.

According to the Mail, Holt said, "It’s an honor to be recognized by Human First Coalition, whose steadfast work in Afghanistan has played a critical role in delivering much needed aid and resulted in the successful evacuation and resettlement of thousands globally.

"We share a commitment to supporting families and veterans and are grateful for their partnership."

The duke and duchess were in NYC last month for Prince Harry's speech at the United Nations on the occasion of Nelson Mandela Day.

The couple's other philanthropic causes include advocating for family leave, hunger relief, mental health, and working to reverse climate change, among other worthy projects.

