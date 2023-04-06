Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Won't Be Allowed on the Balcony at the Coronation: Report

It's official-ish.
King Charles will only allow working members of the Royal Family to stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony on the day of his coronation, sources have told the Mirror.
If this report is correct, this will exclude Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had allegedly asked to appear alongside working royals on the balcony.
This new development is in line with royal experts' previous predictions. For one, Angela Mollard has said in no uncertain terms, "There is no chance they’re going to be on the balcony.
"The Queen wanted a slimmed-down monarchy. Charles is further enforcing that. He has dealt beautifully with Andrew, and they need to turn around and say there’s no chance they’ll get a place on that balcony."
According to the Mirror, the King will be flanked by "just his closest and most loyal family members" as he greets well-wishers from the balcony. This will of course also exclude Prince Andrew, who has been disgraced among accusations of sexual assault.
Per plans for the event seen by the publication, Charles' aim is to showcase "the heartbeat and future of his family," i.e. high-ranking relatives such as the Prince and Princess of Wales. There will apparently be 15 people on the balcony, which will include Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—three of the King's five grandchildren.
Meanwhile, we still don't know whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will even be in attendance at the coronation in the first place.
With exactly a month to go until the event, the Sussexes have yet to reveal whether they will be making the trip over to the U.K. to witness the proceedings. For the sake of the organizers, I do hope they've at least privately RSVPd.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Princess Kate Was "In Training for Decades" Before Joining the Royal Family, Historian Says
"She entered this institution like a duck to water."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Explained Why She Hasn't Revealed Her Son's Name Yet
Seems fair, if not entirely relatable.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Are Reportedly Engaged
OMG yay!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Was "In Training for Decades" Before Joining the Royal Family, Historian Says
"She entered this institution like a duck to water."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate May Not Get a Tiara Moment at the Coronation, Expert Claims
What???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
We Finally Know Prince George's Role for King Charles' Coronation
He's going to do such a great job.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Gives Kids the "Gift" of Her "Undivided Attention," Body Language Expert Says
She's great with kids.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Showed His Love for Meghan Markle With This "Subtle Fashion Tribute" on U.K. Visit, Style Expert Claims
Cute!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Is Being Recognized With an Award for "Incredible Leadership" in Gender Equity
The duchess' friend Gloria Steinem will present her with the award.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
So, Where Did Prince Harry Stay in the U.K.?
He was recently evicted from Frogmore Cottage.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sarah Ferguson (AKA Fergie) and Singer Fergie Had the Most Amazing Conversation Over the Black Eyed Peas Star's 2006 Album
LOL!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn