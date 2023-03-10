Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Looking Into the Possibility of a New Home on a "Private Island"

King Charles recently evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their U.K. home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
While the King reportedly offered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an apartment in Buckingham Palace as an alternative, it sounds like the royal couple is looking into another second home instead. (They are currently based in Montecito, Southern California.)
Basically, it's likely there's quite a bit of behind-the-scenes royal drama right now, and one source says the Sussexes are looking to put even more distance between themselves and the Royal Family.
"The situation is rapidly becoming uncomfortable to the point of untenable," the source told Heat (via the Mirror).
"There are talks of keeping base in L.A. and heading somewhere new like Canada, South Africa or one of the other countries where they have more popularity and public sympathy.
"There's money to be made abroad and it fits their vision of global success."
As to what kind of environment the Sussexes could be looking at, the source said, "Harry loved the idea of living in a natural and eco-friendly environment—he's pushing hard to go down the private island route."
When they first left their lives in the U.K., the Sussexes famously fled to Vancouver Island in Canada, where they stayed for a while. They even filmed part of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan there, and seemed to be thoroughly enjoying it. Could that be the region they have their sights on?
Anyway, this is all just a rumor for now, so let's see whether it turns into anything as and when.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Are Being Factored Into" All the Coronation Planning, Reportedly
The suspense is killing me.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Blindsided" the Royal Family With Lilibet's New Princess Title, Source Says
Oh, no.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Edward Is the New Duke of Edinburgh, Just Like the Queen and Prince Philip Wanted
It's his birthday gift.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Are Being Factored Into" All the Coronation Planning, Reportedly
The suspense is killing me.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Blindsided" the Royal Family With Lilibet's New Princess Title, Source Says
Oh, no.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Edward Is the New Duke of Edinburgh, Just Like the Queen and Prince Philip Wanted
It's his birthday gift.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Comes Into His Own When He Appears Solo," Body Language Expert Says
He spoke at a BetterUp event in San Francisco.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Want to Attend the Coronation, But Are Negotiating Their Terms
That will go down well!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Royal Family Missing Princess Lilibet's Christening Wasn't a "Snub," Royal Historian Claims
Their agendas are... a whole thing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Are Officially Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex
Coolest titles ever.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Royals Were Invited to Lilibet's Los Angeles Christening, But Reportedly Declined the Invitation
...really?
By Iris Goldsztajn