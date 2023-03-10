Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Looking Into the Possibility of a New Home on a "Private Island"

King Charles recently evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their U.K. home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

While the King reportedly offered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an apartment in Buckingham Palace as an alternative, it sounds like the royal couple is looking into another second home instead. (They are currently based in Montecito, Southern California.)

Basically, it's likely there's quite a bit of behind-the-scenes royal drama right now, and one source says the Sussexes are looking to put even more distance between themselves and the Royal Family.

"The situation is rapidly becoming uncomfortable to the point of untenable," the source told Heat (via the Mirror).

"There are talks of keeping base in L.A. and heading somewhere new like Canada, South Africa or one of the other countries where they have more popularity and public sympathy.

"There's money to be made abroad and it fits their vision of global success."

As to what kind of environment the Sussexes could be looking at, the source said, "Harry loved the idea of living in a natural and eco-friendly environment—he's pushing hard to go down the private island route."

When they first left their lives in the U.K., the Sussexes famously fled to Vancouver Island in Canada, where they stayed for a while. They even filmed part of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan there, and seemed to be thoroughly enjoying it. Could that be the region they have their sights on?

Anyway, this is all just a rumor for now, so let's see whether it turns into anything as and when.