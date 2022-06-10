Prince Harry "Furious" About Being "Largely Ignored" During the Jubilee, Royal Expert Says

Not to be too controversial, but I feel like if you flew across an ocean and a continent to visit your family, you'd probably expect said family to, like, make eye contact with you—even if you weren't on the best terms.

Sadly for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it seems like many members of the Royal Family avoided interacting with them as much as possible over the Jubilee celebrations, during public events at the very least. Then there was the issue of scheduling, of course—it was a busy weekend, and there wasn't much time for one-on-ones (nor much desire, unfortunately). Thankfully, though, baby Lilibet did get to meet the Queen during the long weekend.

For royal expert Angela Levin, who spent a year shadowing Prince Harry in order to write the biography Harry: A Biography of a Prince (opens in new tab), the Duke of Sussex didn't take well to the reception he received in his native country.

"I think he would have been very, very upset that he was largely ignored," Levin told `The Sun. "He still feels he's owed an apology."

Levin also touched on Lili's first birthday party, which was held at Frogmore Cottage on June 4, and which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were unable to attend.

"Allegedly, they asked Kate and William and the children to the party," she said.

"However, they didn't take the trouble of finding out the Cambridges would be in Wales on the morning, and coming back to get ready for the Jubilee concert in the afternoon, so they couldn't go."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marie Claire previously reported that this wasn't an "intended slight," just a scheduling conflict—which isn't to say that there isn't any bad blood there. Although it's hard to know what's happening behind closed doors, relations don't seem to have smoothed over between the Cambridges and the Sussexes recently.

Commenting on Prince Harry's body language at the service of Thanksgiving, Levin said, "The thing that really stood out for me on that day was Harry's anger—he wears his emotions on his face and he looked absolutely furious.

"I think it's quite interesting really—he could have been feeling lots of things.

"I don't know whether he had a wave of feeling at what he had given up."

She added, "Or maybe he was recalling bad memories and was just wishing he hadn't come at all."

For the expert, the trip just wasn't very good timing: The Sussexes should have visited when Prince William would have had a bit more free time. "You can't expect to be close if you just have a few minutes," she said.