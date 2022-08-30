What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Is Like at 3 Years Old

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle gave a super-rare interview to The Cut, published Aug. 29.

In it, she opened up about a bunch of different things, including the twin palm trees that represent hers and Prince Harry's love, the problem of her Americanness as a member of the Royal Family, and her lack of control over her own social media as a senior royal.

Of course, she also spoke about her children. Not only did she tell the interviewer, Allison P. Davis, plenty of anecdotes about them, but Davis also got to witness the sweet relationship between Archie, 3, and his mom in real time.

From this cover story, we were able to construct a bit of an idea as to what the little boy is like these days—and he sounds like he has a big personality already.

He has ginger hair like his dad's.

The writer described the little boy as "a lively 3-year-old with a shock of ginger curls identical to his father’s," as he came into the room and asked his mom to use his toy stethoscope on him.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo)

He is learning his manners right now.

Like any kid his age, Archie is learning to say "please" and "thank you" and a host of other useful habits.

"We always tell him: 'Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,'" the Duchess of Sussex revealed, before explaining that he has been taught to pass the salt and pepper together, like she was taught as a young girl by a friend's mom.

"She said, 'You never move one without the other.' That’s me and Harry. We’re like salt and pepper. We always move together," the duchess explained. Dawww???

He's super excited to see his mom after school.

Davis describes Archie saying, "Momma, Momma, Momma" excitedly while running towards her at the school gates. They gave each other a big, lovely hug.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He likes snacks, obviously.

During the interview, Archie's after-school snack was a quesadilla (um, yum). He also likes peanut-butter crackers and granola bars, apparently, because he explained to Davis that he "ate one" while his family was preparing snack kits for unhoused people. This is also significant, because his parents are teaching him about different levels of privilege and how he can help.

He loves his dad, too.

He embraced Prince Harry on returning home. They're clearly a very tight-knit family.