Prince Harry Is "Stirring the Pot" by Dropping Netflix Trailer During Prince William and Princess Kate's Boston Trip, Royal Expert Says

It's fair to say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries trailer hit a nerve when it dropped on Thursday.
It was amazing enough to see it actually materialize, but it's the timing of it that's really getting commentators talking.
You see, this first look at Harry & Meghan was released during Prince William and Princess Kate's highly anticipated U.S. visit. Of course, it was Netflix' decision to release the trailer when they did, but many commentators seem to think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could have had at least a little say in the timing.
In the trailer, Harry notably says, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family," a statement which royal expert Kinsey Schofield takes issue with.
"Harry says he’s just protecting his family yet stirs the pot while the Prince and Princess of Wales are thousands of miles away from their children. Irresponsible," Schofield tweeted.
"I’m sure all Catherine wants to do is hug her babies… instead she’s dodging grenades from her brother-in-law."
Harry says he’s just protecting his family yet stirs the pot while the Prince and Princess of Wales are thousands of miles away from their children. Irresponsible. I’m sure all Catherine wants to do is hug her babies… instead she’s dodging grenades from her brother-in-law. pic.twitter.com/AmgbLNRcz4December 1, 2022
A specific problem with this timing is that it's not simply a question of Sussexes v. Waleses, but that William and Kate's trip is focused on helping the environment, a cause which Harry and Meghan also work towards.
"To drop it as they have on the first or second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip to the U.S. for the Earthshot Prize shows just exactly how much they wanted to hijack that publicity," royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti previously Us Weekly.
"It just shows how much they will go to any end at all for as much publicity as possible. They will jump on his own brother’s trip to promote these environmental prizes in order to steal that limelight and get more attention."
Oh, brother.
