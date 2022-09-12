Prince Harry Mourns His "Guiding Compass" the Queen as He Remembers Her "Infectious Smile"

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
After Queen Elizabeth II's sad passing last week, statements from government officials, celebrities, and of course Royal Family members have been released one after the other.
First came the statement from the Queen's eldest son and heir, King Charles III, then that of his eldest son Prince William, who will take the throne after him. A few days later, Prince Harry—who was famously great friends with his grandmother—released his own statement paying his respects to the late Queen.
Royal reporter Omid Scobie shared the Duke of Sussex' touching statement via Twitter.
"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," Prince Harry began.
"She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.
"Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"
While Harry and Elizabeth were always close, their relationship was naturally affected by the duke's departure from the U.K., when he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties. The duke sadly didn't make it to Balmoral in time to say a final goodbye to his grandmother, but was luckily able to introduce her to his youngest child, one-year-old Lilibet Diana, during the Platinum Jubilee in June.
"Granny," he continued in his statement, "while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.
"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.
"You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.
"And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."
The duke concluded, "Thank you for your commitment to service.
"Thank you for your sound advice.
"Thank you for your infectious smile.
"We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."
