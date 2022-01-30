Prince Charles and Prince Harry Are Reportedly Ready to Reconcile

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah in early 2021 to discuss their struggles as members of the royal family, things between Harry and his father, Prince Charles, have reportedly been on the rocks. Harry hasn’t been pulling any punches when discussing his father: He claimed that Charles wasn’t taking his calls , hinted that it was Prince Charles who made a racist comment about his and Meghan’s future children, and is allegedly taking a critical aim at his father in his forthcoming memoir.

But, according to sources reported by the Mirror , the father-son duo have been trying to bury the hatchet in recent weeks. An anonymous royal source told the publication that the two have had some “good natured and enjoyable” video calls, and that Prince Charles expressed how “desperate” he was to see his grandchildren, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months. Another source claimed that the two were on a “journey of rediscovery.” And yet another added, “The Prince of Wales has spoken to his son frequently in recent months. He loves him very much, as he does both his children, and he looks forward to them being able to spend time together in the near future.”

While things seemed pretty miserable between the two, and the royal family writ large—with the Queen’s Christmas address adding fuel to the fire for not mentioning Harry and Meghan by name—the reported talks also come on the heels of a stirring opinion piece that Prince Charles wrote for Newsweek, in which he praised both of his sons for their commitment to climate action:

“As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat. Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference. And my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net zero."