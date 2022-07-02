Prince Harry Sees Princess Diana’s “Legacy” in Children Archie and Lilibet
The Duke of Sussex spoke about his late mom on what would have been her 61st birthday.
Prince Harry honored Princess Diana’s memory on what would have been her 61st birthday. The Duke of Sussex spoke about how he sees his late mother in his children, Archie and Lilibet, whom he shares with wife Meghan Markle.
“There isn’t a day during the past two and a half decades where I haven’t thought about the mark she left not only on me and my brother [Prince William] but on all of our lives,” he said in a video address for the Diana Awards’ virtual ceremony on Friday. “My mother instilled in me… a drive to speak up and fight for a better world.”
The royal praised the award’s recipients, adding, “I see her legacy every time I meet with families, young people, and children from all corners of the world.”
He then shared that he sees his mother in his kids: “And I see my mum’s legacy when I look at my own children every day.”
Harry and Meghan welcomed son Archie in May 2019 and daughter Lilibet in June 2021. Lilibet was given the middle name, Diana in honor of her grandmother who died in a car crash in August 1997 at age 36.
Harry often speaks about keeping his mother’s memory alive by talking about her with his kids. “[We] very much so [talk about her],” he told The Today Show’s Hoda Kotb in April. “I don’t tell [Archie] all the stuff that happened but certainly, ‘This is Grandma Diana.’”
