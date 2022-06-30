Prince Charles Was "Delighted" to Meet Lilibet for the First Time, Reportedly
It's not a huge surprise, to be fair.
Prince Charles sounds like more of a family man than you may think.
The heir to the throne finally got to meet his granddaughter Lilibet Diana, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for the first time during the Queen's recent Jubilee celebrations, and it was a beautiful occasion, apparently.
"It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time," a royal source told People.
The insider also said it was "wonderful" for the Prince of Wales to get to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who hadn't been back to the U.K. on an official joint visit since they gave up their royal duties (though they popped by for a fleeting visit on their way to the Netherlands recently).
As for getting to spend time with Archie and Lili, "the Prince and the Duchess [of Cornwall] were absolutely thrilled to see them," the source continued.
Prince Charles is a loving grandpa, so it makes sense that it didn't leave him cold to get to hang out with the kids. "It was very special to have some time with [Archie]," the insider said. "He hadn't met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional—it was a wonderful thing."
All very sweet, all very wholesome.
Sadly, there was reportedly a little more drama where Prince William and Kate Middleton were concerned during the Sussexes' visit to the U.K.
Harry and Meghan hosted a first birthday party for Lili, but the Cambridges were unable to attend because they were scheduled to appear in Wales. Though this wasn't an "intended slight," it still hurt the Duke of Sussex to not have his brother there with him to celebrate. Families, eh?
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Buckingham Palace Won't Release Meghan Markle Bullying Report Findings
They're avoiding pouring salt in already existing wounds.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Honor Cancer Campaigner Dame Deborah James After Her Passing
James sadly died of bowel cancer at 40.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Halsey Shuts Down Fans Who Left Phoenix Concert During Pro-Choice Speech
The singer responded with a clever tweet.
By Paulina Jayne Isaac
-
Buckingham Palace Won't Release Meghan Markle Bullying Report Findings
They're avoiding pouring salt in already existing wounds.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Honor Cancer Campaigner Dame Deborah James After Her Passing
James sadly died of bowel cancer at 40.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Calls Prince Harry a Feminist, Expresses Fear for Women's Safety Over Roe v. Wade Being Struck Down
The duchess spoke to Gloria Steinem about it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Was Filmed Shouting at a Photographer Who Interrupted a Cambridge Family Bike Ride
The photographer was in breach of Kensington Palace privacy policy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Helped the Crown Princess of Greece With Her Wedding Dress as They Posed for a Portrait
Guest of honor, much???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's "Polo Wife" Delfina Blaquier Praises Duchess' "Big Heart" on Instagram
She's setting the record straight.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visited Oprah at Home, Sparking Second Interview Rumors
But like, it was probably just a friendly visit.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Called the Family of Uvalde Victim to Check In, Weeks After School Shooting
It was a truly meaningful gesture.
By Iris Goldsztajn