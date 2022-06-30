Prince Charles Was "Delighted" to Meet Lilibet for the First Time, Reportedly

Prince Charles sounds like more of a family man than you may think.

The heir to the throne finally got to meet his granddaughter Lilibet Diana, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for the first time during the Queen's recent Jubilee celebrations, and it was a beautiful occasion, apparently.

"It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time," a royal source told People.

The insider also said it was "wonderful" for the Prince of Wales to get to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who hadn't been back to the U.K. on an official joint visit since they gave up their royal duties (though they popped by for a fleeting visit on their way to the Netherlands recently).

As for getting to spend time with Archie and Lili, "the Prince and the Duchess [of Cornwall] were absolutely thrilled to see them," the source continued.

Prince Charles is a loving grandpa, so it makes sense that it didn't leave him cold to get to hang out with the kids. "It was very special to have some time with [Archie]," the insider said. "He hadn't met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional—it was a wonderful thing."

All very sweet, all very wholesome.

(Image credit: Misan Harriman, Copyright owned by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ©2022)

Sadly, there was reportedly a little more drama where Prince William and Kate Middleton were concerned during the Sussexes' visit to the U.K.

Harry and Meghan hosted a first birthday party for Lili, but the Cambridges were unable to attend because they were scheduled to appear in Wales. Though this wasn't an "intended slight," it still hurt the Duke of Sussex to not have his brother there with him to celebrate. Families, eh?