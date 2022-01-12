Prince Harry Reportedly Wants to Skip the Oscars to Avoid Kristen Stewart
He is apparently less than thrilled about 'Spencer.'
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Spencer, in which Kristen Stewart portrays Princess Diana, has delighted audiences and critics around the world, but one particular viewer—Prince Harry—was less than thrilled about it, apparently.
The film and its main actress are likely to win a number of Oscar nominations "and it's struck a sour note with Harry. He's pretty appalled by the film," a source tells OK! U.S.
As such, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly thinking he might miss out on the Oscars to avoid the actress who portrayed his mother in Pablo Larraín's dark take on the late Princess' life.
The Sussexes "have been invited to all the big events and planned on attending the Oscars too, but they'd almost certainly come face-to-face with Stewart since she's a lock for a best actress nomination," the source explains.
The issue of whether to show up for the Awards sounds like a contentious one in the Sussex household. Markle "figures they can just ignore Kristen or be briefly polite, but Harry's not one to be fake, and his nerves are still raw," the source says. "He's actually thinking about skipping the Oscars, but Meghan really wants back into the Hollywood scene."
We'll have to see whether or not we spot the royal couple on the red carpet come March 27.
And if they do end up arguing about this behind closed doors, they'll probably make up pretty quickly anyway. Astrologer and body language expert Inbaal Honigman previously told Express, "They are in sync, but not fully in sync. They are likely to argue then make up.
"Their relationship isn't fully smooth-sailing, but they're both old enough to know that every problem has a solution, and every argument can be resolved with some love and some compassion."
And hopefully Kristen Stewart doesn't take this all the wrong way.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Where to Eat, Drink, and Stay in Sonoma, California
Sonoma shares a border with neighboring Napa Valley, but the wine country has a unique spirit of its own!
By Michelle Stansbury
-
When Are We Getting Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'?
We have so many questions!
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Kate Middleton Becoming Princess of Wales Would Be a "Bittersweet Moment" for Prince William, Source Says
It's likely she will inherit Princess Diana's title.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Was "Furious" About the Oprah Interview, Didn't Want to Attend the Princess Diana Statue Unveiling With Prince Harry
Kate Middleton stepped in.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't "Smooth-Sailing," But "They Are Certainly in Love," Astrologer and Body Language Expert Says
Sounds like "kiss and make up" is the couple's motto.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton's Birthday Portraits Represent Her "Unfurling Her Wings" to Become Queen, Body Language Expert Says
The Cambridges released three photos for the duchess' 40th.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton at 40: Royal Experts on the Evolution of the Future Queen
To mark the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday, Marie Claire spoke to royal experts about her evolution from poised but shy fiancée to confident powerhouse.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Was "Surprised" by How Suddenly Kate Middleton and Prince William Announced Their Engagement, Expert Says
They moved really quickly.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Will Donate Damages From Court Case Against the 'Daily Mail' to Anti-Bullying Charity, Spokesperson Says
She is getting a hefty payout.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Is "Very Good" With People Like Princess Diana Was, Royal Expert Says
She's a great listener.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Will Probably Have a "Low-Key" 40th Birthday in Contrast to Meghan Markle, Expert Says
It's all about family for the duchess.
By Iris Goldsztajn