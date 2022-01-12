Prince Harry Reportedly Wants to Skip the Oscars to Avoid Kristen Stewart

Spencer, in which Kristen Stewart portrays Princess Diana, has delighted audiences and critics around the world, but one particular viewer—Prince Harry—was less than thrilled about it, apparently.

The film and its main actress are likely to win a number of Oscar nominations "and it's struck a sour note with Harry. He's pretty appalled by the film," a source tells OK! U.S.

As such, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly thinking he might miss out on the Oscars to avoid the actress who portrayed his mother in Pablo Larraín's dark take on the late Princess' life.

The Sussexes "have been invited to all the big events and planned on attending the Oscars too, but they'd almost certainly come face-to-face with Stewart since she's a lock for a best actress nomination," the source explains.

The issue of whether to show up for the Awards sounds like a contentious one in the Sussex household. Markle "figures they can just ignore Kristen or be briefly polite, but Harry's not one to be fake, and his nerves are still raw," the source says. "He's actually thinking about skipping the Oscars, but Meghan really wants back into the Hollywood scene."

We'll have to see whether or not we spot the royal couple on the red carpet come March 27.

And if they do end up arguing about this behind closed doors, they'll probably make up pretty quickly anyway. Astrologer and body language expert Inbaal Honigman previously told Express, "They are in sync, but not fully in sync. They are likely to argue then make up.

"Their relationship isn't fully smooth-sailing, but they're both old enough to know that every problem has a solution, and every argument can be resolved with some love and some compassion."

And hopefully Kristen Stewart doesn't take this all the wrong way.