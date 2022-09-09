Prince Harry Has Returned to Windsor, While King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Are Expected in London Today

Harry is staying in the UK for the time being.

When the news broke on Sept. 8 that Queen Elizabeth’s health was rapidly declining while she was in residence at Balmoral, all of her children and many of her grandchildren rushed to be at her side.

Sadly, Prince Harry did not make it in time to see his grandmother one last time before she passed peacefully that same day, but she was luckily well surrounded, notably by her two eldest children Charles and Anne, who were already in Scotland at the time.

Now, as the United Kingdom begins its period of mourning—which will last until seven days after the late monarch's funeral—the royals are leaving Balmoral to prepare for what's to come.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie shared that Prince Harry has returned to Windsor, where he and his wife Meghan Markle were previously staying on the occasion of their short European tour, and that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are on their way to London.

"After spending the night at Balmoral, Prince Harry has left this morning to make his way back to Windsor. He will, of course, remain in the UK during this time," Scobie wrote.

"Later today we can expect to see King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling to London."

Charles is expected to deliver his first speech as monarch later today in the British capital at around 6 p.m. BST (1 p.m. EST). According to i News, he will likely honor his late mother and pledge to serve the nation as King Charles III. Although he became the monarch immediately upon Elizabeth II's passing, he is expected to be coronated within the next year.

