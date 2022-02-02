Prince Harry "Organized a Special Zoom Call" for Archie, Lili and the Cambridge Kids, Source Says
He wants the cousins to have a relationship.
Family is super important to Prince Harry. Even though he, his wife and their two kids live across an ocean from Prince William and his family, he still—understandably—wants Archie and Lili to have a relationship with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis. Thankfully, technology makes that much easier these days.
"Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins," an insider tells Us Weekly. "It’s obviously difficult because of the distance factor, so Harry sweetly organized a special Zoom call with Prince William so that the cousins could get to see each other."
Obviously, the Sussexes want their children to hang out with their cousins IRL, but that's unfortunately complicated by the fact that they have been refused police protection in the U.K. for the moment. "Harry has his heart set on returning to the U.K. to see the Queen with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet, but that will only happen if the government takes the appropriate measures to protect his family," the insider says. "He refuses to put them at risk. Their safety comes before anything else." I mean, like, that makes sense.
The Sussexes reportedly want to go to England for the Queen's Jubilee celebrations in June, if not earlier, but they can't bring their private security detail with them from the U.S., and they haven't been allowed to pay for their own police protection in the U.K. Because their mere existence as royals creates a security threat, it's understandable that they don't want to make the trip unless they know for sure that doing so will be safe for them.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
