Prince Harry Is Reportedly ‘Desperate’ to Return to the UK This Year

For better or worse, the rest of 2022 will be big for the royals. It’s the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a momentous occasion marking her 70 years of service to England. We’ll also see the release of Harry’s tell-all memoir, which is expected to make some waves. And Prince Andrew’s court case may finally come to a close, finishing a painful chapter in the Firm’s history. So it would seem like a time when the family wanted to be together—and Prince Harry is trying really hard to make it happen.

Last week, Prince Harry’s spokesperson released a statement that revealed he had been denied a police security detail for his future visits to England. While he and Meghan pay for private security in California, Harry had even been denied the opportunity to pay for his own police security while in England, so as not to put on taxpayers. Most worryingly of all, the spokesperson said that a security breach had, in fact, already occurred last summer on his brief trip across the pond for the unveiling of a Diana statue.

While Harry petitions the UK government to secure protection for his children, he is nevertheless working hard on a return, according to Ken Wharfe, who used to guard Princess Diana, as well as Harry and William when they were younger. In a panel conversation for the Daily Mail , Wharfe explained what might be behind Harry’s thinking. “The fact he has gone down this legal route to try and secure protection suggests to me that he is desperate and there is a real reason for him to come to the UK,” he said. “He has two children that the Queen hasn't effectively seen yet.”

Wharfe continued, "The very fact he has made this noise with the British Government to secure protection suggests to me that he is going to make a real effort to come back here.” He added, "I think we will see him return this year, for the Platinum Jubilee."