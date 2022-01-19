Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Might Not Come for Prince Philip's Memorial After Being Denied Security in the U.K.
The duke doesn't think it's safe for his family.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet were meant to attend a memorial held for Prince Philip in the spring, but may not end up making the trip to the U.K. after all.
Page Six has learned that they are considering skipping the event due to an ongoing security dispute.
The Duke of Sussex recently released a statement from his legal spokesperson via royal reporter Omid Scobie on Twitter, which explained that he had been denied British police protection on at least two occasions, despite the security risk he "inherited" simply by being born.
When he last returned to the U.K., for the unveiling of a statue of his mother Princess Diana, "his security was compromised," the statement read. If the duke was willing to take the risk for himself, he isn't willing to put his wife and children at risk with him.
"If Harry goes, he will want to have security for him and his family," a royal source told Page Six. "If and when he decides to go back to the U.K., he needs security."
When the Sussexes retired from royal life and moved to the U.S., they lost their right to British taxpayer-funded security and had to hire their own. However, that American security detail can't be used while in the U.K., where they would need to use police protection instead.
Per the statement, Prince Harry offered to pay for that protection privately, but this request was denied—even though "others who have left public office and have an inherent threat risk receive police protection at no cost to them." That means that, as it stands, he and his family would be left without adequate security were they to make the journey back to the royal's homeland.
Prince Harry "sought a judicial review in September 2021 to challenge the decision-making behind the security procedures" in order for him and his family to be protected should they choose to visit the U.K. in the future.
Full statement from Prince Harry’s legal spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/JU2hS7KKYHJanuary 15, 2022
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author
