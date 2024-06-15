Prince Louis Savagely Shut Down Big Sister Princess Charlotte in a Relatable Sibling Moment During Trooping the Colour, According to a Lip-Reading Expert

Young Prince Louis seemed to be having none of his big sister Princess Charlotte's scolding during this year's Trooping the Colour in honor of King Charles' second official birthday celebration.
After siblings Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis enjoyed a rainy carriage ride along with their mom, Kate Middleton, they appeared alongside their royal parents and grandparents on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony, overlooking the festivities during the Scots Guards' march to Highland Laddie.
The 6-year-old prince was spotted yawning and dancing during the ceremony, which caught the eye and sparked the ire of his responsible big sister.
Lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Mirror that in response to Prince Louis' antics, Princess Charlotte appeared to tell him: "You have to stop doing that. Watch the parade."
In a savage, matter-of-fact response, Prince Louis seemed to reply: "I won't."
Shots fired, as they say.
Having none of her little brother's defiant response, Prince Charlotte appeared to tell her brother to "do as you're told."
In true Prince Louis fashion, her younger brother gave a simple, one-word reply: "Nope."
Princess Charlotte is said to be "fiery" at home and one to "keep her brothers in line," according to a recent report from Hello!. “She’s the one in the middle. She knows how to keep everyone in good stead," global parenting expert Jo Frost told the outlet at the time. “There are moments when I’ve watched George, and he’s looked over at his sister, and he’s probably annoyed with her one minute and then grateful that she’s there, being able to remind him of things.”
Charles Rae, a royal commentator, told GB News (per OK) that Princess Charlotte is "not only third in line to the throne, but she's quite a feisty little girl."
"And she at times does put her brothers—including George, who one day will be king—in their place," he added.
As the ceremony continued to unfold, Kensington Palace shared a behind-the-scenes look at Middleton and her three children preparing for the day's events.
The Princess of Wales—who made her first public appearance in six months and since she revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing preventative treatment—appeared to be in high spirits, often smiling, waving to royal onlookers while lovingly attending to her children.
While Prince Louis was yawning, waving and dancing, Prince George remained relatively stoic while Princess Charlotte served up some serious "don't mess with me" faces, all in what one body language expert says is a sign of just how protective the children are of their mother.
“Charlotte seems to be acting as Kate’s wing-woman here, which is so sweet,” body language expert Judi James told The Sun. “There were strong hints that Charlotte is the child primarily protecting and supporting Kate at this event. Sitting opposite her mother, she performed the kind of body language rituals that Kate would normally have done, smiling over her shoulder at the crowds and waving with enthusiasm. Like Kate, her smile was almost constant.”
