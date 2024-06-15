Princess Charlotte Serves a “Don’t Test Me” Look During Trooping the Colour

Princess Charlotte appeared to have a low-key, but oh-so serious message for royal family conspiracy theorists during this year's celebratory Trooping the Colour.

While taking a carriage ride during her grandfather King Charles' annual birthday event, the young princess gave a sure-to-be memorable look outside the carriage window that appeared to say: "Don't test me."



Princess Charlotte shared the Glass State Coach ride with her brothers, Prince George and Prince Lous, and her mother, Kate Middleton.



The royal precession marked the first time the Princess of Wales has been seen in public since she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January and later announced she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing preventative treatment.

Her time away from the public eye has been tainted by endless conspiracy theories regarding her health, wellness, standing within the royal family and her marriage to Prince William.

Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte serving some serious face during Trooping the Colour is hardly surprising, given that she is said to be "fiery" at home and one to "keep her brothers in line," according to a recent report from Hello!.

“She’s the one in the middle. She knows how to keep everyone in good stead," global parenting expert Jo Frost (of Supernanny fame) told the outlet at the time. “There are moments when I’ve watched George, and he’s looked over at his sister, and he’s probably annoyed with her one minute and then grateful that she’s there, being able to remind him of things.”

Charles Rae, a royal commentator, told GB News (per OK ) that Princess Charlotte is "not only third in line to the throne, but she's quite a feisty little girl."



"And she at times does put her brothers—including George, who one day will be king—in their place," he added.



Perhaps the 9-year-old princess was also feeling somewhat protective of her mother, who is continuing treatment while making her first public appearance, adding an air of drama and importance to the already iconic event.

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet. I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," the Princess of Wales wrote in a statement released the day before Trooping the Colour. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

She went on to thank everyone from their love and support, saying that she has been "blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months."

"It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," she added.



The Palace has been busy trying to do everything it can to avoid another "out of control" conspiracy theory crisis surrounding Middleton, a royal expert recently claimed. With Princess Charlotte letting them know what's what, things might just be looking more managable!