Kate Middleton and Prince William Showed "How Strong They Are as a Couple" During Carol Concert, Body Language Expert Says
The love is palpable.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
The Cambridges hosted their special Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 8 and, not to go all Bridgerton on you, but it definitely looked like the event of the season.
Kate Middleton looked as spectacular as ever in a stunning calf-length red coat with a large bow on the front by Catherine Walker, red velvet pumps by Gianvito Rossi and the Queen Mother's sapphire earrings (per the Daily Mail). But even lovelier than the duchess' outfit was the complicity she displayed with her husband Prince William.
"As Kate and Wiliam exit the car, both are displaying very genuine smiles. So often we see public figures and celebrities try to show that they are happy, however, in this photograph both Kate and William’s emotions are sincere—we know this because their whole faces are engaged, especially their eyes," body language expert Darren Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Coffee Friend. "William has a protective hand placed on Kate’s back—a gesture that not only reassures Kate, but offers her a boost of confidence too and signifies to the world that the pair come as a team."
Stanton continues, "While posing for photographs, Kate is positioned very tightly against William and both are looking in the same direction, solidifying their status as a power couple. Again, they both are showing genuine smiles while stood together, with such a display reinforcing how strong they are as a couple and expressing the love they have for each other."
For Stanton, the Cambridges' bond is undeniable. "In another shot we see Kate and William standing looking directly at one another, with the pair both positioning their arms out in front of them—such a non-verbal gesture is known as mirroring in psychology and is a sign of a very strong connection," he explains. "Kate and Wills demonstrate this again during the carol service where both are seen removing their masks—matching one another. When we do something unconsciously as the other person does it too, it signifies a deep rapport. So in sync, it’s almost as if Kate and Wills are operating and moving as one person."
The expert also points out how much love seems to be on display in these photos. Speaking about the picture below, he says, "here Kate is flashing a very big smile while William appears to be sharing a joke with his wife. Kate’s whole face is engaged and her affection for her husband is undeniable. It’s clear the pair have a genuine deep emotion for one another—what you see is very much what you get with the pair."
But the Cambridges weren't the only happy couple in attendance on the night. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also looked super in love. See for yourself:
The duchess' brother James Middleton and his new wife Alizée Thevenet also came to support the event, as did Pippa Middleton (now Matthews), Princess Eugenie, the Countess of Wessex and many more.
The concert, which will air on ITV in the U.K. on Christmas Eve, was organized to thank the "unsung heroes" of the pandemic. "What a special evening, seeing so many familiar faces, as well as meeting inspirational people who have gone the extra mile for their community in recent times," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote on their Instagram account.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jennifer Garner Tries Not to Look at "Unflattering" Paparazzi Photos of Herself
She knows she looks better IRL.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Britney Spears Won't Be Inviting Any Family to Her Wedding to Sam Asghari, Source Says
She has called them out for deeply hurting her.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Princes William and Harry "Definitely Approve" of Prince Charles and Camilla's Relationship, Body Language Expert Says
Contrary to popular belief.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Princes William and Harry "Definitely Approve" of Prince Charles and Camilla's Relationship, Body Language Expert Says
Contrary to popular belief.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lili Is "A Joy to Be Around," Source Says
She sounds like a real cutie.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Prince Harry Is All for Quitting Your Job for Mental Health Reasons
He’s not implying we should all quit our jobs, FYI.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Prince William Is Begging You Not to Watch the Video of Him Singing With Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi
At least his kids are too young to be embarrassed by him.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Kate Middleton "Puts Duty Before Self" by Spending Christmas With the Queen at Sandringham, Expert Says
Christmas is a big deal for the Middletons, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
The Queen Is a "Great Mimic" and "Can Do All Accents," Her Dresser Revealed
She's basically a stand-up comedian.
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Shakira Responded to Princess Charlotte After Prince William Revealed She Loves "Waka Waka"
Isn't social media the best?
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published
-
Kate Middleton Wore a Paisley Blouse and Wavy Ponytail to the Victoria and Albert Museum
A pattern!
By Iris Goldsztajn • Published