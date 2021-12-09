Kate Middleton and Prince William Showed "How Strong They Are as a Couple" During Carol Concert, Body Language Expert Says

The Cambridges hosted their special Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 8 and, not to go all Bridgerton on you, but it definitely looked like the event of the season.

Kate Middleton looked as spectacular as ever in a stunning calf-length red coat with a large bow on the front by Catherine Walker, red velvet pumps by Gianvito Rossi and the Queen Mother's sapphire earrings (per the Daily Mail). But even lovelier than the duchess' outfit was the complicity she displayed with her husband Prince William.

(Image credit: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo)

"As Kate and Wiliam exit the car, both are displaying very genuine smiles. So often we see public figures and celebrities try to show that they are happy, however, in this photograph both Kate and William’s emotions are sincere—we know this because their whole faces are engaged, especially their eyes," body language expert Darren Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Coffee Friend. "William has a protective hand placed on Kate’s back—a gesture that not only reassures Kate, but offers her a boost of confidence too and signifies to the world that the pair come as a team."

(Image credit: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo)

Stanton continues, "While posing for photographs, Kate is positioned very tightly against William and both are looking in the same direction, solidifying their status as a power couple. Again, they both are showing genuine smiles while stood together, with such a display reinforcing how strong they are as a couple and expressing the love they have for each other."

(Image credit: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo)

For Stanton, the Cambridges' bond is undeniable. "In another shot we see Kate and William standing looking directly at one another, with the pair both positioning their arms out in front of them—such a non-verbal gesture is known as mirroring in psychology and is a sign of a very strong connection," he explains. "Kate and Wills demonstrate this again during the carol service where both are seen removing their masks—matching one another. When we do something unconsciously as the other person does it too, it signifies a deep rapport. So in sync, it’s almost as if Kate and Wills are operating and moving as one person."

(Image credit: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo)

(Image credit: Getty/Mark Cuthbert)

The expert also points out how much love seems to be on display in these photos. Speaking about the picture below, he says, "here Kate is flashing a very big smile while William appears to be sharing a joke with his wife. Kate’s whole face is engaged and her affection for her husband is undeniable. It’s clear the pair have a genuine deep emotion for one another—what you see is very much what you get with the pair."

(Image credit: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo)

But the Cambridges weren't the only happy couple in attendance on the night. Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also looked super in love. See for yourself:

(Image credit: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo)

(Image credit: Getty/Mark Cuthbert)

The duchess' brother James Middleton and his new wife Alizée Thevenet also came to support the event, as did Pippa Middleton (now Matthews), Princess Eugenie, the Countess of Wessex and many more.

(Image credit: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo)

The concert, which will air on ITV in the U.K. on Christmas Eve, was organized to thank the "unsung heroes" of the pandemic. "What a special evening, seeing so many familiar faces, as well as meeting inspirational people who have gone the extra mile for their community in recent times," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote on their Instagram account.