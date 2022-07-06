Prince William and Kate Middleton Are as Confident as a Couple as They Are Individually: Body Language Expert
They are super comfortable in themselves.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Wimbledon tennis tournament on July 5, and proved once again how in love they are after 11 years of marriage.
They also showed us how much confidence they have gained since the early days of their marriage, when they often seemed nervous and strained.
For body language expert Darren Stanton, one marker of this extra confidence is the way Prince William and Kate Middleton chose to dress on the day, in a pair of power outfits to fit the strict dress code.
"Attending Wimbledon, Prince William was seen sporting his trademark suit, while Kate opted for a striking blue dress with polka dots—again, ringing true to her power colors, red and blue, that she tends to adopt for a certain type of events," Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab).
"When she is happy for the attention to be focused on herself and William, she’ll opt for one of her power colors; otherwise Kate makes sure to keep her outfit choices neutral in order to divert attention to where it is more appropriately suited."
Stanton also commented on how the spouses relate to each other, i.e. with an incredible amount of confidence whether they are together or apart.
"[Kate] and William are a pair that appear so connected on a deeper level that they don’t need to be showing continuous signs of reciprocal liking—like tactile-ness or prolonged eye contact—during public outings to prove they have a deep connection," Stanton says.
"It is noticeably visible without the need for the couple to indulge in overzealous PDAs and is testament to why Kate and William have the confidence to attend events as individuals as much as they do as a couple.
"For instance, Kate, walking across the bridge as she arrived to the grounds, displayed the same level of confidence solo as she did when sat alongside William in the stands."
