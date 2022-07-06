Prince William and Kate Middleton Were "In Complete Unison" at Wimbledon, Body Language Expert Says
They're honestly so cute.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are a total power couple. You would be hard-pressed to deny it at this stage in their marriage.
In their latest outing, Prince William and Kate Middleton proved their strong bond 10 times over, as they were seen donning basically the same exact expression as each other at every turn while watching the tennis match.
But don't take it from me: Body language expert Darren Stanton observed how connected the Cambridges seemed during the event—and we definitely have the pics to prove it.
"Keen tennis fans, it’s clear to see that both Kate and William are invested in the action on court as they watched a game on Centre Court," Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab).
"It’s interesting, as the couple were in complete unison with their behavior while spectating—during a tense moment on court, Kate was seen anxiously tucking her hair behind her ears as William pulled an expression of tension.
"At times, we also saw Kate smiling broadly with enjoyment—she has become known for always displaying genuine emotion and Wimbledon was no different. Her smiles were sincere and her whole face was engaged as she soaked up the atmosphere."
For Stanton, this appearance was a powerful foreshadowing of what we can expect from William as King.
"As always, an outing on such a public scale sees Kate and William setting the scene and a precedent for how things are to be for when William becomes King," he says.
"They are two individuals who aren’t afraid to be themselves while still upholding their royal duties graciously and as best they possibly can."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
'Euphoria' Season 3: Everything We Know
Fans are eagerly anticipating the hit show's third season.
By Neha Prakash
-
'Manifest' Season 4: Everything We Know
The once-canceled NBC show is returning for a final chapter (or two) on Netflix.
By Jenny Hollander
-
Vecna, the Stranger Things' Season 4 Villain, Explained
Episode 9 answered our final questions about the Upside Down's ultimate Big Bad.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Kate Middleton Photographed Duchess Camilla for the Cover of 'Country Life' Magazine
Camilla specially commissioned the Duchess of Cambridge.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Check Out This Very Special Portrait of Princess Diana
Put this in the Louvre. But literally, though.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Queen Elizabeth's Royal Duties Have Been Updated for the First Time In Years
Buckingham Palace says the change isn't "drastic."
By Kathleen Walsh
-
The Royal Family Cost U.K. Taxpayers Over $120 Million Last Year, While Meghan and Harry Remain Financially Independent
It's all in the numbers.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Showed Support for the LGBTQIA+ Community During Pride Month
They highlighted a mental health charity.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Charles Was "Delighted" to Meet Lilibet for the First Time, Reportedly
It's not a huge surprise, to be fair.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Buckingham Palace Won't Release Meghan Markle Bullying Report Findings
They're avoiding pouring salt in already existing wounds.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Honor Cancer Campaigner Dame Deborah James After Her Passing
James sadly died of bowel cancer at 40.
By Iris Goldsztajn