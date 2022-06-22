Kate Middleton and Prince William Are "The World's Most Glamorous Royal Couple" Right Now: Expert
To be fair, I'm still not over that James Bond gold dress.
Prince William's 40th birthday cemented him as an incredibly beloved figure in the Royal Family. All it takes is a quick scroll through the comments on his birthday post from Prince Charles to see how much he means to royal fans around the world.
As for Kate Middleton, she is also one of the most admired royals in the world today, with fans regularly praising what they see as her poise, genuine demeanor and flawless fashion sense.
To mark Prince William's 40th birthday on June 21, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams commented on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's influence and place as senior royals. And if the Cambridges have a biggest fan, it's fair to say the author would at least be in the top 10.
"Prince William’s inspiration, as he has said, is the Queen," Fitzwilliams told the Daily Star. "His partnership with Catherine and the way they work together, on charitable issues and on foreign tours, is perfection."
The expert, like many others, believes the duchess is a wonderful fit for William, and that she has a very positive influence on him.
"Catherine has not only been wonderfully supportive, but has also grown in confidence, especially as a speaker," he added. "They are also the world’s most glamorous royal couple."
For Fitzwilliams, it's very important that the Cambridges be these beloved figureheads for the Royal Family, because it then reflects well on the Firm as a whole, helping to ensure its longevity even in a changing society.
"This helps spread the word and is also useful for soft power, as the government uses [the Cambridges'] visits abroad to promote goodwill," he concluded.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Get a Joint 40th Birthday Party Hosted by the Queen
Party time!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Bachelor in Paradise' 2022: Everything We Know
There's a lot going on when it comes to 'Bachelor in Paradise' this year—but we probably won't get Lil Jon back.
By Jenny Hollander
-
'Manifest' Season 4: Everything We Know
It's official: The once-canceled NBC show is returning for a final chapter (or two) on Netflix.
By Jenny Hollander
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Get a Joint 40th Birthday Party Hosted by the Queen
Party time!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Is a "Gentle Soul" Like Princess Diana Was, Astrologer Says
It bodes well for his reign.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Friends Say Relationship Trouble Rumors Are Totally Unfounded
They're all good, tyvm.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Has "Built William's Confidence," Body Language Expert Says
At 40, Prince William is more confident than ever.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Follows in Princess Diana's Footsteps as He Raises Awareness for Homelessness
He sold a magazine on the street to raise funds.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Charles and the Queen Share a Bunch of Throwback Pics of Prince William on His 40th Birthday
Cute cute cute!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Duchess Camilla Opened Up About Her Marriage to Prince Charles Not Always Being "Easy"
She posed for Vogue for the first time.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Eugenie Shared Adorable New Pics of Baby August and "Best Dada" Jack Brooksbank
Soooo pure.
By Iris Goldsztajn