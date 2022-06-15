Prince William and Kate Middleton Honored the Grenfell Victims on Fifth Anniversary of the Tragedy

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a memorial service honoring the victims of the Grenfell fire on June 14, five years on from the tragedy that killed 72 people.

On that date in 2017, fire broke out in the West London residential tower, and the organization Grenfell United has been fighting for policies that ensure safe housing for everyone in the U.K. ever since.

The organization put together this week's multi-faith memorial service, which was held near the now-abandoned building, according to People.

The duke and duchess, wearing a shirt dress by Suzannah and slingback pumps by Alessandra Rich (opens in new tab), lay down a wreath in honor of the 72 victims, whose names were read out during the service.

The Cambridges also spoke to survivors and those who were bereaved by the horrible events, including a number of children.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks with survivors and bereaved children at a memorial service at the foot of Grenfell Tower in London, on June 14, 2022, the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire where 72 people lost their lives. - The names of the 72 people who perished in Britain's worst residential fire since World War II were read out on June 14, 2022 at a church service marking the fifth anniversary of the blaze. Survivors and families of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire gathered at Westminster Abbey for the first of a day of events to remember the tragedy.

Duke And Duchess of Cambridge Attend Grenfell Tower's 5th Memorial Service

Reflecting on the service on Instagram, the Cambridges wrote, "Five years ago, 72 people tragically lost their lives in a devastating fire at Grenfell Tower.

"Today during a memorial service, we joined survivors in remembering those lost. It was an honour to meet the people of Grenfell United who organised the service and play a vital role providing pastoral care for those affected and advocating for families to ensure that such a tragic event is never repeated."

Prince William and Kate Middleton first attended a memorial service for the tragedy in December 2017.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has also repeatedly supported initiatives designed to provide relief to the survivors. Other public figures such as Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Ed Sheeran, have supported the Justice4Grenfell movement over the years.

