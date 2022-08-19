Prince William Is Scheduled to Visit New York City in September Ahead of the Earthshot Prize

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Prince William is heading back to America! Or at the very least, he is "expected" to.
For the first time since his and his wife's U.S. tour in 2014, the Duke of Cambridge will be traveling stateside ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in December.
The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies just announced a joint venture: the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, which will take place on Sept. 21 in New York City.
In a press release, the organizations wrote, "It is expected that the founder of The Earthshot Prize, HRH Prince William, will attend and address the assembled guests alongside Michael R. Bloomberg, who works to help scale and replicate the Earthshot solutions as Global Advisor to the Winners of The Earthshot Prize."
The finalists and winners of the Earthshot Prize 2021, which took place in London, will also be in attendance.
It's unclear at this time how long the duke will stay in the country in September, and if he will add any other engagements to his agenda.
The Prize itself will take place in Boston in December, where innovators in the climate space will be honored, and a winning team will take home £1 million towards implementing solutions designed to help reverse climate change.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will of course both be in attendance at the December awards ceremony, marking their first U.S. tour in eight years, and very possibly the first of many in years to come.
Of course, as soon as the Earthshot Prize 2022 was revealed to be taking place in the U.S., people began speculating as to whether or not the Cambridges would be spending time with their California-based relatives, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children.
Sadly for royal fans who would like to see a prompt reconciliation, experts are thinking that the Cambridges are likely to avoid the Sussexes during their time in the country, despite previous rumors claiming that they may have been considering staying with them—rumors which were subsequently branded "unlikely."
This comes after claims that the Sussexes have "no plans" to see the Cambridges during their U.K. visit next month. Welp.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
