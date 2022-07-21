Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Be in Boston This December for the Earthshot Prize

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
We knew Kate Middleton and Prince William were heading to the U.S. this year, but details have been scarce up until now.
In a new promo video for the Earthshot Prize posted to their social media accounts, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that the event will be held in Boston this December.
The clip opens with the duke telling us, "In 2022, we’re back and bringing Earthshot to the USA, where we’ll award the next five winners of the prize."
Then, we cut to Red Sox player Xander Bogaerts, on the pitch at Fenway Park, who says, "And we will be doing it right here in Boston." Nice touch, involving the local athletes.
The Cambridges captioned the video, "The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we're heading to Boston!
"Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we'll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022"
This trip will mark the couple's first time back in the U.S. in eight years, according to Us Weekly, and although we don't know their exact schedule yet, there has already been much speculation as to where they will stay, and whether or not they will make time to hang out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (commentators are leaning towards "no" right now, FYI).
The royal couple held the inaugural Earthshot Prize in London in 2021. The ceremony sees them award £1 million to changemakers with a proposed solution to reverse climate change. The initiative's goal is to "protect and restore our nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world, fix our climate" by 2030.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
'Virgin River' Season 5: Everything We Know
The fifth season of the Netflix hit will film this summer in British Columbia.
By Jenny Hollander
-
Love, Hate, and Homicide in the High Desert
When a lesbian couple was murdered on a remote trail in Utah, it reinforced one gruesome truth: For the LGTBQ+ community, the great outdoors can be a deadly place.
By Kelley Manley
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Is Apparently Being Timed With 'The Crown'
The Sussexes have yet to confirm said series.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Is Apparently Being Timed With 'The Crown'
The Sussexes have yet to confirm said series.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Once Described the Racism She Encountered in College
She wrote about it in an essay.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princes William and Harry "Were Never Allowed" to Order Late-Night Snacks, Royal Chef Says
Being royal doesn't mean your every whim is catered to.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Be "Summoned" After Taking a Helicopter Against the Queen's Wishes, Claims Royal Expert
HM is not a fan of their preferred travel method.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Probably Not "Enjoying" the Buzz Around Tom Bower's New Biography
He doesn't hold back.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Seemed "Uneasy" Speaking at the UN, Except When Discussing Princess Diana: Body Language Expert
He also derives confidence from Meghan Markle's presence.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Curated an "Every Girl" Image to Mirror Princess Diana, Royal Expert Says
She avoided wearing too much designer clothing at first.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Prepared for Their Royal Exit, According to a Biographer
It was well coordinated.
By Iris Goldsztajn