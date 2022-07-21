Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Be in Boston This December for the Earthshot Prize

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We knew Kate Middleton and Prince William were heading to the U.S. this year, but details have been scarce up until now.

In a new promo video for the Earthshot Prize posted to their social media accounts, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that the event will be held in Boston this December.

The clip opens with the duke telling us, "In 2022, we’re back and bringing Earthshot to the USA, where we’ll award the next five winners of the prize."

Then, we cut to Red Sox player Xander Bogaerts, on the pitch at Fenway Park, who says, "And we will be doing it right here in Boston." Nice touch, involving the local athletes.

The Cambridges captioned the video, "The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we're heading to Boston!

"Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we'll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022"

This trip will mark the couple's first time back in the U.S. in eight years, according to Us Weekly, and although we don't know their exact schedule yet, there has already been much speculation as to where they will stay, and whether or not they will make time to hang out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (commentators are leaning towards "no" right now, FYI).

The royal couple held the inaugural Earthshot Prize in London in 2021. The ceremony sees them award £1 million to changemakers with a proposed solution to reverse climate change. The initiative's goal is to "protect and restore our nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world, fix our climate" by 2030.