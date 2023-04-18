Prince William and Prince Harry "Haven't Spoken Since the Queen's Funeral," Are Unlikely to Make Up at the Coronation: Expert

Prince William and Prince Harry are not friends right now, and it's unlikely to change any time soon.
According to one royal commentator, the royal brothers haven't spoken since the Queen's funeral in September, and will probably not talk more than is strictly necessary at the coronation.
"I think the core thing to take away is that it's really good that Charles and Harry have spoken but royal sources also said there's no real time at the coronation for any kind of make-up chat which, of course, takes a lot of William," Emily Andrews told TalkTV (via Express).
"And it's definitely true to say, everything I've been told Harry and William haven't spoken since the Queen's funeral and, frankly, William doesn't want to speak to his brother."
Meanwhile, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Relationships between Harry and Meghan and the family are still very tense.
"The family will be cordial because the King wants his son at his coronation but there will be no meaningful conversation as there’s still a lack of trust given the revelations in his book and the Sussexes' Netflix documentary and the allegations in the Oprah interview."
All royal commentators and insiders appear aligned on this point: William and Harry are no closer to a reconciliation, and the coronation will not be the time and place for one either.
Royal editor Ingrid Seward previously said, "I’m glad he has spoken to his father, which has eased the path to rapprochement. Charles will welcome his son. I think his relationship with William is for another time."
Sadly, the brothers' relationship has gone from bad to worse, pretty much since Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family—and most recently, in the aftermath of Prince Harry's publication of his memoir, Spare.
In that book, Harry didn't... spare his brother, calling him his "arch-nemesis" and alleging he encouraged him to wear that infamous Nazi costume back in 2005, among other claims.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
