Prince William and Prince Harry Are Apparently Still Feuding, Have No Plans to Meet at Coronation

Though Marie Claire reported this weekend that Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, had a heart-to-heart conversation before Harry agreed to attend Charles’ upcoming Coronation, it doesn’t seem like the same olive branch is being extended between Harry and his older brother, Prince William.
According to The Mirror, the brothers—who have been locked in a disagreement since as far back as 2018, and possibly even sooner, depending on who you believe—have no plans to bury the hatchet at the Coronation and see any truce as “for another time.”
It doesn’t seem as though there would be time for any type of heart-to-heart between brothers, anyway. Apparently, Harry is flying in for the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, and flying back as quickly as possible to his home base in California, as May 6 also happens to be the fourth birthday of his son, Prince Archie.
“Out of politeness you’d think Harry would want to mingle with his family, no matter how difficult that might be for him,” Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun. “They all have really tight schedules, but it would be nice to stick around and be friendly.”
Seward continued “I’m glad he has spoken to his father, which has eased the path to rapprochement. Charles will welcome his son. I think his relationship with William is for another time.”
The King is believed to be delighted that Harry will be in attendance at the Coronation, with a royal source telling The Mirror “The King has previously spoken of loving both his sons, and that remains the case. Harry would have deeply regretted not attending he ceremony. Archie’s birthday has provided the perfect excuse for Meghan to stay behind and, with all things considered, it’s probably the right thing to do.”
The Coronation will be the first appearance in a public setting for Harry alongside his father, brother, and the rest of the members of his family since the release of his memoir, Spare, published last January.
