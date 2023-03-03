Prince William and Princess Kate "Probably Don't Want Harry and Meghan as Neighbors," Royal Expert Says

Anyone who follows royal news to any extent will have heard about King Charles' unexpected decision to "evict" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their U.K. home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
Royal experts believe the move comes as a result of the publication of Harry's memoir Spare, which makes a number of shocking revelations about the Royal Family.
The move both signals and reinforces just how bad relations are between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals, especially Charles and William and their respective wives.
And for one royal expert, Prince William and Princess Kate are likely very on board with the King's decision to oust the Sussexes from Frogmore.
"They will be absolutely supportive of Charles’ decision. They probably don’t want Harry and Meghan as their near neighbors," Jennie Bond told OK!.
The Waleses have lived in nearby Adelaide Cottage since late August or early September, and a hasty Google Maps search tells me their home is a two-minute drive (or eight-minute walk) away from Frogmore.
Still, the Sussexes have been using their Windsor home no more than a couple weeks a year since they moved to California, so even with frosty family relationships, that proximity doesn't feel like the end of the world. Anyway...
"I think they’d probably have Andrew. They’ll be completely on board with this and support Charles," Bond added.
Charles has reportedly been trying to convince his disgraced younger brother to "downgrade" to Frogmore from his current home of Royal Lodge, though Andrew has been "resisting" such a move.
"Charles has probably spoken to William about this, but I think they talk about these things a lot," Bond continued.
The King's decision to evict Harry and Meghan has been described as something of a "settling of scores," and as a consequence of the release of Spare.
The book reportedly upset Prince William quite a bit, especially because of how much he is mentioned in it—and rarely in a good light. But for Bond, now that the fallout from the memoir is starting to calm down, the Waleses feel they can let their guard down a bit more.
“Kate and William seem more relaxed with each other than ever—bum tapping. Does that have anything to do with the dust settling around the Harry and Meghan book, interviews, Netflix program?" she asked OK!.
"I think they feel the worst is over. Surely not much more Harry and Meghan can say or do. They’ve come out of it pretty well."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Revolve's Sale Has Every Single Wedding Guest You Need For Wedding Season
Everything is 20% off (and we've broken down our picks by dress code, naturally).
By Julia Marzovilla
-
We're Inspired—Crisp Suiting and Bold Beauty is All We Can Currently Think About
Nordstrom has been the go-to destination for fashion editors alike, and this season is no different. Ahead, we're showcasing the best fashion and beauty looks you can recreate now.
By Nayiri Mampourian
-
Revolve Is Having a Huge One-Day-Only Sale—and You Can Get $100 Off These Legendary Gucci Sunglasses
Say hello to your new spring wardrobe.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Eviction Looks "Like a Settling of Scores" for King Charles, Royal Expert Says
Oof.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Beat Prince William in a Cycling Contest, And He Celebrated Her in a "Ground-Breaking" Move for a "Windsor Male," Body Language Expert Says
They're as competitive as me at SoulCycle...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Eviction Comes With Significant Security Threats
A police officer weighs in.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage Eviction "Feels Like a Cruel Punishment," Friend Says
King Charles made the decision after "Spare" was published.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Been "Evicted" From Frogmore Cottage
Way harsh, Tai.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Seemed "Stressed" While Princess Kate Looked a Lot More "Confident" During Six Nations Rugby Match
They were living out their rivalry.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Held Prince George "Like an Unexploded Bomb" in First Years of the Young Royal's Life: Body Language Expert
It took him a while to adjust to being a grandpa.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Made a "Congealed Blob" on Pancake Day, By Her Own Admission
Where's Mary Berry when you need her?
By Iris Goldsztajn