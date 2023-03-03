Prince William and Princess Kate "Probably Don't Want Harry and Meghan as Neighbors," Royal Expert Says

Anyone who follows royal news to any extent will have heard about King Charles' unexpected decision to "evict" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their U.K. home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Royal experts believe the move comes as a result of the publication of Harry's memoir Spare, which makes a number of shocking revelations about the Royal Family.

The move both signals and reinforces just how bad relations are between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals, especially Charles and William and their respective wives.

And for one royal expert, Prince William and Princess Kate are likely very on board with the King's decision to oust the Sussexes from Frogmore.

"They will be absolutely supportive of Charles’ decision. They probably don’t want Harry and Meghan as their near neighbors," Jennie Bond told OK!.

The Waleses have lived in nearby Adelaide Cottage since late August or early September, and a hasty Google Maps search tells me their home is a two-minute drive (or eight-minute walk) away from Frogmore.

Still, the Sussexes have been using their Windsor home no more than a couple weeks a year since they moved to California, so even with frosty family relationships, that proximity doesn't feel like the end of the world. Anyway...

(Image credit: Steve Parsons - PA Images)

"I think they’d probably have Andrew. They’ll be completely on board with this and support Charles," Bond added.

Charles has reportedly been trying to convince his disgraced younger brother to "downgrade" to Frogmore from his current home of Royal Lodge, though Andrew has been "resisting" such a move.

"Charles has probably spoken to William about this, but I think they talk about these things a lot," Bond continued.

The King's decision to evict Harry and Meghan has been described as something of a "settling of scores," and as a consequence of the release of Spare.

The book reportedly upset Prince William quite a bit, especially because of how much he is mentioned in it—and rarely in a good light. But for Bond, now that the fallout from the memoir is starting to calm down, the Waleses feel they can let their guard down a bit more.

“Kate and William seem more relaxed with each other than ever—bum tapping. Does that have anything to do with the dust settling around the Harry and Meghan book, interviews, Netflix program?" she asked OK!.

"I think they feel the worst is over. Surely not much more Harry and Meghan can say or do. They’ve come out of it pretty well."