Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Eviction Looks "Like a Settling of Scores" for King Charles, Royal Expert Says

ICYMI, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to completely vacate their U.K. home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor by the summer.
King Charles' decision to evict his youngest son and his family from the Windsor Estate reportedly comes as a result of Harry's publication of Spare, and the shocking revelations the memoir contained about the Royal Family.
"The loss of Frogmore Cottage comes as unwelcome news for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," royal biographer Ingrid Seward told the Mirror.
This is doubly true because of the significant security threat the loss of this home represents for the Sussexes: Frogmore House is protected by the British Metropolitan Police since it is located on a royal estate, but the Sussexes as a unit are no longer entitled to that police protection the U.K.
But Seward focuses on a different aspect of what this decision means: It looks like King Charles is sending a strong message to the Sussexes that he disapproves of their choices of late.
"The fact the King’s son Harry is being targeted cannot but help look like a settling of scores for the disloyalty to his family in his explosive memoir Spare," Seward claimed.
"Charles will always love his son but as he said in his first public address as King, Harry and Meghan would 'continue to build their lives overseas.' Buckingham Palace have therefore been in discussion with the California-based couple about their need for a residence in the U.K.
"The suggestion to give up Frogmore did apparently not go down well especially as they have paid their rental to the Crown Estate in advance. But within the Royal Family nothing is impossible and duly an eviction order has been obtained to get them out of the cottage before their tenure is up."
Although Seward uses the word "suggestion," it doesn't sound like the Sussexes were given much choice in the matter: One source told royal author Omid Scobie, "Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate. Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation."
Whether or not they attend the coronation after all this drama remains to be seen...
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Princess Kate Beat Prince William in a Cycling Contest, And He Celebrated Her in a "Ground-Breaking" Move for a "Windsor Male," Body Language Expert Says
They're as competitive as me at SoulCycle...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Eviction Comes With Significant Security Threats
A police officer weighs in.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Don't Worry—There's Almost Definitely Going to Be a Second Season of 'Perfect Match'
Including our guesses on the cast of the (not yet confirmed but highly likely) second season.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Princess Kate Beat Prince William in a Cycling Contest, And He Celebrated Her in a "Ground-Breaking" Move for a "Windsor Male," Body Language Expert Says
They're as competitive as me at SoulCycle...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Eviction Comes With Significant Security Threats
A police officer weighs in.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage Eviction "Feels Like a Cruel Punishment," Friend Says
King Charles made the decision after "Spare" was published.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Been "Evicted" From Frogmore Cottage
Way harsh, Tai.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Seemed "Stressed" While Princess Kate Looked a Lot More "Confident" During Six Nations Rugby Match
They were living out their rivalry.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Held Prince George "Like an Unexploded Bomb" in First Years of the Young Royal's Life: Body Language Expert
It took him a while to adjust to being a grandpa.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Made a "Congealed Blob" on Pancake Day, By Her Own Admission
Where's Mary Berry when you need her?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana's Birth Chart Proves How Loving and Empathetic She Really Was, Astrologer Says
She wasn't the People's Princess for nothing.
By Iris Goldsztajn