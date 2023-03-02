Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Eviction Looks "Like a Settling of Scores" for King Charles, Royal Expert Says

ICYMI, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to completely vacate their U.K. home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor by the summer.

King Charles' decision to evict his youngest son and his family from the Windsor Estate reportedly comes as a result of Harry's publication of Spare, and the shocking revelations the memoir contained about the Royal Family.

"The loss of Frogmore Cottage comes as unwelcome news for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," royal biographer Ingrid Seward told the Mirror.

This is doubly true because of the significant security threat the loss of this home represents for the Sussexes: Frogmore House is protected by the British Metropolitan Police since it is located on a royal estate, but the Sussexes as a unit are no longer entitled to that police protection the U.K.

But Seward focuses on a different aspect of what this decision means: It looks like King Charles is sending a strong message to the Sussexes that he disapproves of their choices of late.

"The fact the King’s son Harry is being targeted cannot but help look like a settling of scores for the disloyalty to his family in his explosive memoir Spare," Seward claimed.

"Charles will always love his son but as he said in his first public address as King, Harry and Meghan would 'continue to build their lives overseas.' Buckingham Palace have therefore been in discussion with the California-based couple about their need for a residence in the U.K.

"The suggestion to give up Frogmore did apparently not go down well especially as they have paid their rental to the Crown Estate in advance. But within the Royal Family nothing is impossible and duly an eviction order has been obtained to get them out of the cottage before their tenure is up."

Although Seward uses the word "suggestion," it doesn't sound like the Sussexes were given much choice in the matter: One source told royal author Omid Scobie, "Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate. Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation."

Whether or not they attend the coronation after all this drama remains to be seen...