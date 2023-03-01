Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Been "Evicted" From Frogmore Cottage

It sounds like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will need to privately rent a pied à terre the next time they visit the U.K.

According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being "evicted" from their English home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, with King Charles offering it to Prince Andrew instead.

Apparently, the King started to plan for this real estate reshuffle after Harry's controversial memoir Spare was released, which included a slew of shock revelations about the royals.

While commentators have previously claimed that Charles feels at least some amount of goodwill towards his youngest son, this latest move is unlikely to do much to facilitate a reconciliation.

"This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the U.K.," a source told The Sun.

"Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week.

"But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction."

Frogmore Cottage (Image credit: GOR)

Andrew—who was disgraced after his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light and Andrew himself was accused of sexual assault by Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre—reportedly wants to stay at Windsor's Royal Lodge, where he currently lives with his ex-wife.

Meanwhile, we still don't know whether the Sussexes will make the trip over to England to attend King Charles' coronation on May 6, and their motivation to do so might have been thwarted by the monarch's Frogmore decision.

The royal couple lived in the home for several months with their son Archie before they decided to step down from their royal duties and move to the U.S. After they left, they let Princess Eugenie (Andrew's daughter) and her family live in the home, but still used it as their residence whenever they were in the U.K.

The two are now based in Montecito, California, with Archie, and their daughter Lili. There, they live in a $14 million home, which royal author Tina Brown called a "humble cottage" compared to neighboring homes. Hmm.