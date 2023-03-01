Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Been "Evicted" From Frogmore Cottage

It sounds like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will need to privately rent a pied à terre the next time they visit the U.K.
According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being "evicted" from their English home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, with King Charles offering it to Prince Andrew instead.
Apparently, the King started to plan for this real estate reshuffle after Harry's controversial memoir Spare was released, which included a slew of shock revelations about the royals.
While commentators have previously claimed that Charles feels at least some amount of goodwill towards his youngest son, this latest move is unlikely to do much to facilitate a reconciliation.
"This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the U.K.," a source told The Sun.
"Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week.
"But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction."
Andrew—who was disgraced after his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light and Andrew himself was accused of sexual assault by Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre—reportedly wants to stay at Windsor's Royal Lodge, where he currently lives with his ex-wife.
Meanwhile, we still don't know whether the Sussexes will make the trip over to England to attend King Charles' coronation on May 6, and their motivation to do so might have been thwarted by the monarch's Frogmore decision.
The royal couple lived in the home for several months with their son Archie before they decided to step down from their royal duties and move to the U.S. After they left, they let Princess Eugenie (Andrew's daughter) and her family live in the home, but still used it as their residence whenever they were in the U.K.
The two are now based in Montecito, California, with Archie, and their daughter Lili. There, they live in a $14 million home, which royal author Tina Brown called a "humble cottage" compared to neighboring homes. Hmm.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
So, You Can Book the Villa From 'Perfect Match' for Your Own Private Getaway
You can book the villa for your own getaway.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Winter-to-Spring Outfits That Make Transitional Dressing a Breeze
How to curate a closet for the seasonal switch.
By Emma Childs
-
The Paris Fashion Week Moments We're Obsessed With
The most notable looks from fashion month's finale.
By Sara Holzman
-
Prince William Seemed "Stressed" While Princess Kate Looked a Lot More "Confident" During Six Nations Rugby Match
They were living out their rivalry.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Held Prince George "Like an Unexploded Bomb" in First Years of the Young Royal's Life: Body Language Expert
It took him a while to adjust to being a grandpa.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Made a "Congealed Blob" on Pancake Day, By Her Own Admission
Where's Mary Berry when you need her?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana's Birth Chart Proves How Loving and Empathetic She Really Was, Astrologer Says
She wasn't the People's Princess for nothing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Apparently Invited to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz' Drama-Filled Wedding
The plot thickens.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate's "Mischievous" Bum Pat Shows She and Prince William Have a "True Relationship," Body Language Expert Says
It's love!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Footage of Princess Kate Being Curtsied To Is Going Viral on TikTok
Cute little bobs!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Took George and Charlotte to the 'Rings of Power' TV Set During Their School Break
Apparently William is a huge fan?
By Iris Goldsztajn