Prince William Adorably Reacted to Being Told He and Princess Kate Were Matching During a Recent Engagement

Say what you will about the royals, they sure know how to put up a united front. Or a "coordinated" front, as it were.

When Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital last week, their first engagement of 2023, a hospital worker pointed out to the Prince of Wales that he and his wife were "matching"—and he responded super sweetly.

William and Kate's outfits were in fact artfully coordinated, with the prince in a navy suit and forest green sweater, and the princess in a green and navy tartan coat and navy dress.

In footage shared to Twitter by royal fan Kayla Adams, the hospital worker can be seen gesturing towards the couple's outfits, and pointing out that they're "matching."

William then opens his jacket slightly while saying, "Yes, I know." He adds another comment that's a little hard to make out and looks at Kate, smiling warmly. Someone else says that their outfits are "coordinated," and William agrees, "coordinated, exactly."

Adams wrote, "When The Princess of Wales gets told she looks beautiful and that she and Prince William are matching

"Just look at William’s face as he adores his wife"

If you're loving the look of Kate's outfit—and want to coordinate with William yourself for some reason???—you actually can.

The princess wore a tartan coat by Holland Cooper, a Cefinn dress (opens in new tab) which is sold out in the navy but is available in black, paired with Gianvito Rossi pumps (opens in new tab), and a green Mulberry bag (opens in new tab) we've seen her use in the past.

