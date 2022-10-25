Prince William and Princess Kate Are Probably Struggling With "Work-Life Balance," Royal Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William and Princess Kate are currently enjoying some much-deserved family time off with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during their school break (half-term, if you will).
Royal commentator Jennie Bond has a few theories as to how the Waleses are making the most of this precious time together, following all the disruption of the past few weeks—from their move to Windsor to the Queen's death to returning to their royal duties soon afterwards.
"Catherine will just try to make it as normal as possible," Bond told OK!. "After their great-granny’s passing, William and Catherine will try to move things on as quickly as possible and not dwell too much on the sadness of the last couple of months.
"Even though William will undoubtedly have moments where he feels very sad, he will try to shield the children from it."
Bond definitely agrees with the family's decision to take a little break after all this turmoil. "It’s been a brutal [work] schedule for William and Catherine and they’ve got a very young family," she said.
"I think the work-life balance must have been difficult these past few weeks and, let’s face it, it’s not going to get any easier with their new responsibilities."
Although the Waleses love spending time in their Norfolk retreat at Anmer Hall, Bond doesn't think they will have made the trip there so soon after their move to a new hometown.
"It’s a strong bet that they’re enjoying being in Windsor and settling down after all that has happened," Bond suggested.
"I can imagine they’re getting to know their new surroundings and the children will be exploring the grounds there. They may also be taking this time to do any personalizing they want to do in their home, making it how they want."
She added, "They will be focusing on family time and will be enjoying the outdoor pursuits they love like cycling, horse riding, walks, taking the dog out and barbeques—enjoying autumn and recharging their batteries after a very difficult first half-term for the children."
Sounds idyllic, good for them.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Meghan Markle Picks Apart the "Angry Black Woman" Stereotype in Latest Podcast Episode
She speaks to Issa Rae and Ziwe.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Love Is Blind' Contestant Andrew Used Eye Drops During an Emotional Scene, And Fans Are Convinced He Was Faking Tears
I may never recover from this, oh my goodness.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are Dealing With "Stress and Anxiety" as They Settle Into Their New Life, Royal Expert Says
Anyone would in their situation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Picks Apart the "Angry Black Woman" Stereotype in Latest Podcast Episode
She speaks to Issa Rae and Ziwe.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are Dealing With "Stress and Anxiety" as They Settle Into Their New Life, Royal Expert Says
Anyone would in their situation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returning to the U.K. Could "Cause a Lot of Turmoil," Commentator Says
What else is new?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Will Be a Much Less Divisive Queen Consort Than Camilla, Astrologer Says
Still, Camilla has many Queen-like qualities.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Handler "Demanded" a "Private Table" at a Restaurant in 2017, New Book Claims
The duchess stood by silently, reportedly.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Enjoyed a Shopping Trip in Rare Off-Duty Appearance
She appropriately wore a jumpsuit dubbed the "Montecito."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Could Decide Not to Have a Fourth Child Over Environmental Concerns, Royal Expert Says
That makes sense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't the Only Royals Who Sign "Lucrative Deals," So Why Are They the Only Ones Criticized for It? Omid Scobie Investigates
A very fair question.
By Iris Goldsztajn