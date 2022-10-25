Prince William and Princess Kate Are Probably Struggling With "Work-Life Balance," Royal Expert Says

Aren't we all!

Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Princess Kate are currently enjoying some much-deserved family time off with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during their school break (half-term, if you will).

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has a few theories as to how the Waleses are making the most of this precious time together, following all the disruption of the past few weeks—from their move to Windsor to the Queen's death to returning to their royal duties soon afterwards.

"Catherine will just try to make it as normal as possible," Bond told OK!. "After their great-granny’s passing, William and Catherine will try to move things on as quickly as possible and not dwell too much on the sadness of the last couple of months.

"Even though William will undoubtedly have moments where he feels very sad, he will try to shield the children from it."

Bond definitely agrees with the family's decision to take a little break after all this turmoil. "It’s been a brutal [work] schedule for William and Catherine and they’ve got a very young family," she said.

"I think the work-life balance must have been difficult these past few weeks and, let’s face it, it’s not going to get any easier with their new responsibilities."

BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In'

Although the Waleses love spending time in their Norfolk retreat at Anmer Hall, Bond doesn't think they will have made the trip there so soon after their move to a new hometown.

"It’s a strong bet that they’re enjoying being in Windsor and settling down after all that has happened," Bond suggested.

"I can imagine they’re getting to know their new surroundings and the children will be exploring the grounds there. They may also be taking this time to do any personalizing they want to do in their home, making it how they want."

She added, "They will be focusing on family time and will be enjoying the outdoor pursuits they love like cycling, horse riding, walks, taking the dog out and barbeques—enjoying autumn and recharging their batteries after a very difficult first half-term for the children."

Sounds idyllic, good for them.

