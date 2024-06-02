Prince William Has a Childhood Connection to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham Football Club

Prince William—a well-known fútbol aficionado—has a deep, childhood connection to actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's popular Wrexham Football Club.
In the latest episode of the hit FX television series Welcome to Wrexham,—which aired on Thursday, May 30—the Prince of Wales made an appearance in support of the successful soccer team and in celebration of St. David’s Day, which is observed on March 1.
During the episode, the creators reveal Prince William's perhaps surprising boyhood connection to the club and its executive director, Humphrey Ker.
"I went to school with Prince William. I have known him since I was 7, or something like that,” Ker said in a confessional-like scene. “We literally shared a bedroom from 7 until 10.”
As Us Weekly reports, the royal and Ker both attended Ludgrove School and Eton College as boys. In the episode, Prince William says that it has “been a while” since the pair had seen each other as the two shook hands.
"Prince William is here in Wrexham today because it is St. David’s Day, which is obviously the Welsh, sort of, national holiday,” Ker said during the episode. “Only we don’t get the day off St. David’s Day, which is a bit of a swiz.
“As Prince of Wales, Prince William has gotta come and press the flesh, kiss babies and do all that sort of business that princes do,” the executive director continued. “For us, it’s great that Wrexham Football Club and Wrexham as a whole has become a place the royals put on their itinerary when they’re coming to visit Wales.”
In the episode, the Princes of Wales also met with the team's co-chairman, McElhenney, and asked the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star if "the journey has been as exciting as it looks on the outside?”
“It’s great what you guys are doing, it really is," Prince William continued.
In response, McElhenney said the squad has “exceeded anything we could have ever imagined."
"You give so many football fans, whose team maybe is not in the glory days that they want to be or used to be, the hope and the optimism that one day you can be back,” William said, praising McElhenney and the entire Wrexham team for all they have accomplished since Reynolds and his co-chairman purchased the team in 2021.
