Prince William Posts Backstage Selfie with Taylor Swift after London Concert
The Prince of Wales was busy "shaking it off" with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in honor of his 42nd birthday.
Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday by "shaking it off" alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
On Saturday, June 22, the Prince of Wales shared a rare backstage selfie with none other than pop superstar Taylor Swift herself, following her "Eras Tour" performance in London on Friday.
"Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!" the prince captioned the post, which was shared via Kensington Palace on its various social media sites.
Swift also shared a backstage selfie featuring Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and her NFL boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was also in attendance in London alongside his brother, retire NFL star Jason Kelce.
"Happy Bday M8!" Swift wrote in a post featuring the photo shared on X formerly known as Twitter. "London shows are off to a splendid start."
The city of London as well as the monarchy welcomed Swift in style and with open arms. On Friday, June 21, royal guards performed a version of Swift's hit song "Shake it Off" outside Buckingham Palace during the iconic Changing of the Guard, the BBC reported.
The royal family posted a video of the special performance on X, with the "cheeky" caption: "Can't stop, won't stop groovin'."
As the BBC noted, the "orchestral version of the song was played to mark the first London dates" of Swift's history-making "Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium.
Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, also shared a new "tube map," aptly titled "London (Taylor's version)," highlighting stops at various locations that "inspired her music."
"This Taylor Swift Tube map has polished up real nice," Khan captioned one of his posts featuring the updated map shared on X. "Whether you are a Londoner or visiting London to see Taylor's The Eras Tour this weekend, Explore London (Taylor's Version) and visit all the places that inspired her music."
Videos of Prince William fully enjoying the show quickly surfaced online as well, including one post featuring the royal dancing enthusiastically to Swift's "Shake it Off."
"Prince William dancing with his cousin Zara Tindall and Princess Charlotte dancing with her cousin Mia Tindall to 'Shake it Off' at Taylor Swift concert is everything," one person posted on X, featuring a video of the royal family getting their groove on, so-to-speak.
"Taylor helping to make sweet family memories," they added.
"I am sorry but prince william dancing to shake it off has me wheeeeeezing," one fan posted on X, featuring a different video of the Prince of Wales dancing it out like a bonafide Swiftie.
Sky News even describe Prince William's moves as "dad dancing."
If there is a medal for showcasing your A+ dad skills, Prince William has certainly earned it.
