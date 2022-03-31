Princesses Charlotte and Beatrice Looked Like Firm Friends During Prince Philip's Memorial
SO. CUTE.
I can't even begin to imagine what it's like growing up as a child in the Royal Family.
Official events like Prince Philip's memorial service earlier this week must be especially intimidating when you're six years old.
Thankfully, Princess Charlotte seems to have an amazing support system in the grown-up royals. Not only does she have two doting parents, but it looks like she's also really close to one of her dad's cousins: 33-year-old Princess Beatrice.
The two princesses were caught on camera during the service sharing the sweetest moment. Charlotte turned around and caught Beatrice's eye, at which point the latter grinned warmly at the little girl. Charlotte turned back to her service sheet with a happy smile on her face. Access shared the adorable video.
Body language expert Darren Stanton told the Daily Mail, "It was fascinating to see how Beatrice sensed Charlotte's look in her direction and it suggests the two definitely share a deep bond with each other."
Stanton added, "From her exaggerated and mischievous smile, it's clear Charlotte thinks a great deal of Beatrice, she wants to have her attention—it suggests the two share a fantastic friendship."
He concluded, "Charlotte is the more inquisitive one out of her and her brother George.
"While both were very well behaved sat next to their parents in the church, Charlotte was seen looking around at everyone.
"No doubt taking in the grandiose and overwhelming environment, she is probably too young to realise what it's all about."
Charlotte is the most adorable kid, and gave us plenty of moments to talk about on the occasion. Exhibit B: A clip shared on Twitter showed the moment the young princess saw herself on camera, and made a grimacing emoji face. It is amazing.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Will Smith Was "Asked to Leave the Oscars and Refused," Academy Says
The Academy has launched disciplinary proceedings.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Bridgerton' Season 3: Everything We Know
Shonda Rhimes hinted that the show may deviate from the books even more.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
'Bridgerton' Fever: The Cast Takes Regency-Inspired Pieces to New Heights
The show and its characters continue to be a source of contemporary style inspiration.
By Sara Holzman
-
The Queen "Was Definitely a Chocoholic," Says Former Royal Chef
You and me both, Your Majesty.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Former Royal Chef Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Take a Page Out of Princess Diana's Parenting Book
Darren McGrady gives his take.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana's Royal Chef Says She Would Never Have "Moved Away" Like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Interesting...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Prince Harry Didn't Attend Prince Philip's Memorial Service
The duke's team has stated that he is "unable to return home."
By The Editors
-
Kate Middleton Reassured Princess Charlotte As They Walked Into Prince Philip's Memorial Service
The Duchess of Cambridge held her daughter's hand and advised her, "You can smile" as they walked into Westminster Abbey.
By The Editors
-
Kate Middleton Prepared a Bahamian Dish on Last Day of Royal Caribbean Tour
She learned how to make conch salad.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Stuns in Aquamarine as the Cambridges Land in the Bahamas
They face more controversy on the last leg of their Caribbean tour.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Glows in an Emerald Green Ballgown on Last Night of Jamaica Trip
She wore Jenny Packham.
By Iris Goldsztajn