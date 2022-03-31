Princesses Charlotte and Beatrice Looked Like Firm Friends During Prince Philip's Memorial

I can't even begin to imagine what it's like growing up as a child in the Royal Family.

Official events like Prince Philip's memorial service earlier this week must be especially intimidating when you're six years old.

Thankfully, Princess Charlotte seems to have an amazing support system in the grown-up royals. Not only does she have two doting parents, but it looks like she's also really close to one of her dad's cousins: 33-year-old Princess Beatrice.

The two princesses were caught on camera during the service sharing the sweetest moment. Charlotte turned around and caught Beatrice's eye, at which point the latter grinned warmly at the little girl. Charlotte turned back to her service sheet with a happy smile on her face. Access shared the adorable video.

Princess Beatrice arrives with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Image credit: Getty/Patrick van Katwijk)

Body language expert Darren Stanton told the Daily Mail, "It was fascinating to see how Beatrice sensed Charlotte's look in her direction and it suggests the two definitely share a deep bond with each other."

Stanton added, "From her exaggerated and mischievous smile, it's clear Charlotte thinks a great deal of Beatrice, she wants to have her attention—it suggests the two share a fantastic friendship."

He concluded, "Charlotte is the more inquisitive one out of her and her brother George.

"While both were very well behaved sat next to their parents in the church, Charlotte was seen looking around at everyone.

"No doubt taking in the grandiose and overwhelming environment, she is probably too young to realise what it's all about."

Charlotte is the most adorable kid, and gave us plenty of moments to talk about on the occasion. Exhibit B: A clip shared on Twitter showed the moment the young princess saw herself on camera, and made a grimacing emoji face. It is amazing.