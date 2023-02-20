Princess Eugenie Is Reportedly Considering Moving to the U.S.

Could Princess Eugenie be the next European royal to head stateside? According to The Daily Express , it’s a firm possibility, and Eugenie—currently pregnant with her second child—was recently spotted at an art show in Los Angeles, adding fuel to the rumors.

Royals from around Europe—Sweden’s Princess Madeleine, Norway’s Princess Martha Louise, and, of course, Eugenie’s cousin, Prince Harry—now call the U.S. home. Eugenie is famously close with Harry and wife Meghan Markle— Marie Claire reported that the couple would have been two of the first to know about Eugenie’s pregnancy announcement, and, in addition to Harry and Eugenie’s longstanding closeness, Eugenie is also extremely tight with Meghan , as well. The Daily Express reported that, while at the art show, Eugenie looked “every bit the Hollywood native with a pair of sunglasses balanced on her head.”

The Frieze LA VIP preview was held at Santa Monica Airport, and Eugenie wore a black polo neck jumper and the belted beige Carla coat by French Connection. She accessorized with Louis Vuitton’s Capucines handbag in black. The Frieze takes place annually and showcases the best in modern art from around the world, and Eugenie wasn’t the only famous person in attendance: Owen Wilson and Margot Robbie were also there.

Eugenie, like other members of the royal family, is an art aficionado. She and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are currently on vacation in the U.S., and are likely visiting Harry and Meghan in Montecito. The Daily Express reports that “the pair are looking to relocate permanently to the U.S., reportedly eyeing up apartments in West Hollywood.” The couple are already parents to son August, who just turned two years old this month.

The Brooksbanks currently split their time between the U.K. and Portugal, where Jack travels for his work with the Discovery Land Company. When in the U.K., in another Harry/Meghan crossover, Eugenie and Jack live at Frogmore Cottage—Harry and Meghan’s former U.K. home.